ALTON - Local entrepreneurs and small businesses in the Alton Metro Regions will soon have unprecedented access to critical funding knowledge that could transform their growth potential and create new jobs throughout Southwestern Illinois.

Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE is launching its "Capital Connections" series, a transformative program designed to break down barriers to funding that often stall business development in the region. This five-part series will be hosted at The Wedge in Alton as part of the "The Wedge Powered by SIUE" partnership.

The Capital Connections series will provide valuable insights and practical guidance on various funding options for businesses at different stages of growth. Each session will focus on a specific funding avenue, offering attendees the opportunity to learn directly from experts in the field.

“Access to funding remains one of the most significant challenges for entrepreneurs and small businesses, particularly in regions like ours,” said Mario Hayek, PhD, Dean of SIUE’s School of Business. “According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, nearly 80% of small business loan applications in underserved areas are denied, leaving countless entrepreneurs without the resources they need to grow and thrive. At SIUE, we are committed to changing that narrative. The Capital Connections series will provide practical solutions and expert guidance to help business owners in the Alton Metro Region secure the funding necessary to fuel innovation, create jobs, and drive long-term economic growth.”

The series schedule includes:

Capital Connections: Venture Capital for Your Business

March 21, 2025 | 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

March 21, 2025 | 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM Capital Connections: Bank Loans for Your Business

April 18, 2025 | 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

April 18, 2025 | 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM Capital Connections: Bootstrapping for Your Business

May 16, 2025 | 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

May 16, 2025 | 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM Capital Connections: Friends & Family Funding for Your Business

June 20, 2025 | 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

June 20, 2025 | 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM Capital Connections: Credit Lines for Your Business

July 18, 2025 | 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

This program marks one of the first collaborative initiatives to take place at The Wedge following its official opening on April 7, 2025. The Wedge, a 55,000-square-foot social impact hub, research lab, think tank, and workspace, is the result of a transformative partnership between AltonWorks and SIUE announced earlier this month. This is open to the public. Sign up for the event at: https://ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/40362

"Hosting the Capital Connections series at The Wedge exemplifies the vision behind our partnership with SIUE," said John Simmons, AltonWorks CEO. "By bringing these valuable educational resources directly to the Alton Metro Region, we're creating practical opportunities for economic growth and entrepreneurial development."

Hayek added, "At SIUE, we believe that entrepreneurship is a powerful driver of innovation and economic growth. Through initiatives like Capital Connections, we are not only fostering a culture of business development but also reinforcing our commitment to providing real-world solutions for local entrepreneurs. By working together with our partners at The Wedge and beyond, we are creating opportunities that will have a lasting impact on our community and the regional economy."

SBDC at The Wedge

Illinois SBDC for the Metro East is celebrating SBDC day at The Wedge in Alton on March 21, 2025.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE is a service to the community supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE School of Business. This is open to the public.

The event on Wednesday, March 19 includes:

Small Business Advising Hours 10-12 PM

10-12 PM Franchise Webinar 12-1 PM https://ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/39885

12-1 PM https://ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/39885 More Small Business Advising Hours 1-2 PM

1-2 PM Starting Your Small Business in Illinois (in person) 3-5 PM https://ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/39608 at the Wedge in Alton, IL

Contact the Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE at 618.650.2929 to schedule a No-Cost, Confidential appointment

By assisting entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East Illinois region by strengthening the business community, creating, and retaining jobs, and encouraging new investment.

About Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE is a service to the community supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE School of Business. SIUE operates two Small Business Development Centers and the International Trade Center, providing resources and information to entrepreneurs, business owners, small business service providers, and the University community throughout Southwestern Illinois.

About The Wedge

The Wedge is a 55,000 sq ft social impact hub, research lab, think tank, and workspace serving as a center for the digital economy in the Alton Metro Region. Born out of the community revitalization efforts of AltonWorks and leveraging the assets of SIUE, The Wedge brings together entrepreneurs, researchers, and professionals under one roof, combining coworking spaces with cutting-edge research facilities.

About Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of individuals and improves communities. With a strong commitment to community engagement and applied research, SIUE serves as a catalyst for economic development throughout Southwestern Illinois and the greater St. Louis region.

