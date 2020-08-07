EDWARDSVILLE – Beth Schwarz and her family have opened a Tropical Sno at 2134 S. Morrison Ave. in Caseyville. Schwarz has worked with the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Director Jo Ann Di Maggio May since early June to successfully plan and start the business, which officially opened Thursday, July 2.

The Caseyville/Collinsville location, “Where the last spoonful is just as good as the first!”, provides all Tropical Sno products, consisting of shaved ice with a variety of 35 flavors and 140,000 concoctions. The menu has numerous options, including sugar free choices, and customers can choose flavors to create their own shaved ice blend as well.

“Our family has always loved Tropical Sno, and we have great memories there,” Schwarz shared. “The Caseyville/Collinsville area did not yet have a Tropical Sno, so we knew it would be a perfect location.”

With the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Schwarz knew opening a business at this time was a gamble, but an opportunity they could not turn down, especially since opening the location has provided job opportunities for younger family members.

Di Maggio May provided advising to help with registering the business, and to assist with marketing and networking.

“Working with Jo Ann has been absolutely amazing,” Schwarz said. “I felt like I had my own personal consultant, and she was there to help with whatever I needed every step of the way.”

“It has been a pleasure working with Mrs. Schwarz. She is eager to learn and willing to reach out for assistance,” says Di Maggio May. “I look forward to assisting the Schwarz family further!”

Schwarz also shared that they have been extremely happy with the Caseyville/Collinsville community, and are grateful for the welcoming support they have received, as they look forward to continuing to fulfill the community’s shaved ice cravings.

Tropical Sno Caseyville/Collinsville can be contacted at 618-593-5683 or treattimellc@gmail.com. For more information, find them on Facebook and Instagram at Tropical Sno Caseyville/Collinsville, as well as on Google and Yelp.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East assists start-up ventures like Tropical Sno in Caseyville as well as existing businesses headquartered in the nine-county region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE as a service to Illinois small businesses.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining new jobs and encouraging new investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large.

To learn about the SBDC, contact the IL SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE at (618) 650-2929.

