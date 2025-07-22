JERSEY - Allen Snyder of Jersey Community Unit School District 100 has been named one of the 2025 Teachers of Distinction by the Association of Illinois Rural and Small Schools.

The announcement was made recently by the association, which recognized Snyder for his innovative approach to teaching. Kerry Lorton, a representative of the association, highlighted Snyder’s use of immersive, project-based learning in his Industrial Orientation classes.

“Instructors like Allen Snyder play a transformative role in students’ lives by guiding them through immersive, project-based learning experiences that blend creativity, technical skill, and real-world application,” Lorton said.

“In his Industrial Orientation classes, students don’t just sit at desks — they roll up their sleeves and engage directly with tools, machines, and materials, learning through doing in a dynamic workshop environment.”

The Association of Illinois Rural and Small Schools honors educators who demonstrate excellence and innovation in rural and small school settings across Illinois. Snyder’s recognition reflects his commitment to hands-on learning and preparing students with practical skills.

