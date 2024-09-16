Listen to the story

HARTFORD - A two-vehicle crash at Illinois Route 3 at Piasa early Monday morning in Hartford resulted in multiple injuries and significant damage to traffic infrastructure.

The incident occurred at 7:45 a.m., when one of the vehicles involved went airborne, causing traffic lights above Route 3 to be snapped off.

ARCH Medical unit was requested due to the injuries. Alton Memorial Ambulance also responded due to other injuries.

Roxana Fire Department responded to the scene to help the Hartford Fire Department.

Law enforcement authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

