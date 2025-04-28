JERSEYVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that intermittent lane closures will take place on Illinois 16 at the intersection of Otterville Road beginning, weather permitting, Monday, April 28, for the construction of a turn lane. Flaggers will maintain one lane of traffic throughout the project.

The project is expected to be completed by September.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.