EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces Illinois Route 159 will be closed to all traffic from Illinois Route 143/Old Alton Road, over the Mooney Creek and Cahokia Creek structures, to 3,000’ south of Roman Hills Road beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday until 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

IDOT said in addition, the westbound right lane closure on Illinois 143, west of Illinois 159, will be ongoing through the duration of these repairs. Illinois 159 will remain open to traffic from south of Roman Hills Road to Illinois 140.

"A marked detour will be in place utilizing Illinois 143, Illinois 255, and Illinois 140," IDOT said. "This closure is to complete emergency slope repairs and installation of permanent sheet piling to stabilize the shoulder and roadway. Work is being completed by Keller Construction."

To avoid the work area, when feasible, the use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

