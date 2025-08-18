PIERRON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that lane closures on Illinois 143 near Pierron in Bond County will begin today, Aug. 18. Flaggers will maintain two-way traffic.

These closures are needed to allow for pavement rehabilitation work, which is expected to be completed by early September, weather permitting.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.