CARROLLTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces intermittent lane closures of Illinois 108 between the west city limit and east city limit of Carrollton beginning on Monday, May 16, 2022, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers.

IDOT said this work is needed to maintain the pavement and it should be completed by the end of May.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Keeley & Sons from E. St. Louis, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.