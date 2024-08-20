KAMPSVILLE — The body of an 89-year-old man from Pearl was discovered in the Illinois River near Kampsville in the evening of Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

The man, whose name has not been released pending family notification, was reported missing after a fisherman saw him putting his boat into the river and did not see him resurface. The initial call to the sheriff's office came in at 7:11 a.m. Monday.

Authorities, including the Calhoun Sheriff's Office, North Calhoun Fire, conservation police, Morgan County Dive Team from Jacksonville, Calhoun EMS, and the Greene County Sheriff's Office, initiated an extensive search. The man was ultimately found around 8:30 p.m.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police will now take over the investigation into the incident.

Further details will be released as the investigation continues and the man's family has been fully informed.