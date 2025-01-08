VENICE — At 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13), Venice, IL, Mayor Tyrone Echols, Alderman Phillip White and local activists will visit the site of the former Dow Chemical Company to highlight the need for the area to receive compensation for health impacts relating to decades-long radiation exposure.

From the late 1950s to early 1960s, the factory—owned by Dow Chemical Co. at the time—processed uranium and thorium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program. As a result, the site became a 1,400-acre dumping ground for radioactive materials. Despite this, the area has never qualified for assistance through the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA), leaving residents without necessary support for the lasting effects of exposure.

Last Congress, Rep. Budzinski led an effort to include Venice, Madison, and Granite City residents impacted by radiation exposure to be eligible for compensation under RECA. Unfortunately, Speaker Mike Johnson blocked a bipartisan effort to reauthorize, fully fund, and expand the program, leaving behind IL-13 constituents who are currently suffering. Rep. Budzinski is continuing to push for inclusion of the reauthorization in upcoming legislative vehicles.

