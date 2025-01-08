VENICE — At 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13), Venice, IL, Mayor Tyrone Echols, Alderman Phillip White and local activists will visit the site of the former Dow Chemical Company to highlight the need for the area to receive compensation for health impacts relating to decades-long radiation exposure.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

From the late 1950s to early 1960s, the factory—owned by Dow Chemical Co. at the time—processed uranium and thorium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program. As a result, the site became a 1,400-acre dumping ground for radioactive materials. Despite this, the area has never qualified for assistance through the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA), leaving residents without necessary support for the lasting effects of exposure.

Last Congress, Rep. Budzinski led an effort to include Venice, Madison, and Granite City residents impacted by radiation exposure to be eligible for compensation under RECA. Unfortunately, Speaker Mike Johnson blocked a bipartisan effort to reauthorize, fully fund, and expand the program, leaving behind IL-13 constituents who are currently suffering. Rep. Budzinski is continuing to push for inclusion of the reauthorization in upcoming legislative vehicles.

More like this:

St. Clair and Madison Counties: Rep. Budzinski Calls on Congressional Leadership to Reauthorize RECA and Expand Local Eligibility  
Jan 13, 2025
Budzinski and Bell Meet With Terminal Rail To Discuss Proposed Bi-State Projects In St. Louis Metro Area
Feb 18, 2025
Budzinski, Bell Meet With Terminal Rail To Discuss Proposed Bi-State Projects In St. Louis Metro Area
Feb 19, 2025
Budzinski Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Improve VA Training for Military Sexual Trauma Claims
Mar 25, 2025
Budzinski, Stauber Introduce Legislation to Protect Labor Rights of First Responders 
Feb 21, 2025

 