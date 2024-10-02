



EDWARDSVILLE - High school students, transfer students and their guests are invited to explore the next steps in their academic career as Southern Illinois University Edwardsville hosts the Illinois Regional College Fair (IRCF) from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, in the Morris University Center on the Edwardsville campus.

The event, sponsored by the Illinois Association for College Admission Counseling and in conjunction with SIUE, allows prospective students to meet with representatives from in-state and out of state-colleges and universities to learn about academic programs and other aspects of the student experience.

Alicia Taylor, assistant director of admissions for campus visits in the Office of Admissions, shared that SIUE is thrilled to host this dynamic higher education recruitment event once again.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The fair is a collaborative effort between SIUE and staff from high schools around the region to expand access to and visibility of higher education options for students from the St. Louis metropolitan area,” said Taylor. “Colleges and universities from around the country will be in attendance to share information about admissions, scholarships and financial aid with students from around the region.”

SIUE partners with the Illinois Association for College Admissions Counseling, an organization dedicated to serving students as they explore options and make choices about pursuing postsecondary education, and area high schools to host the variety of institutions represented at the IRCF.

The IRCF will feature StriveScan, which allows attendees to register in advance or during a fair to gain a barcode via text. They can use the barcode to easily share their contact information with participating colleges. Registration details are available at strivefair.com.

For more information and to view a list of participating colleges, visit siue.edu/ircf. Registration is not required. Free parking for guests will be available in Lot B.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.?

More like this: