WASHINGTON, D.C. - Illinois recorded seven new deaths in the last day and 673 additional COVID-19 cases, Gov. JB Pritzker said Thursday at his daily news conference.

Pritzker said Illinois now has 2,538 cases of COVID-19.

President Donald Trump also issued a disaster declaration for the state, which Pritzker said will be a huge help. In Chicago, COVID-19 cases have topped 1,000.

Sen. Dick Durbin joined Gov. Pritzker at today's press event. Pritzker also talked again about delaying the Illinois tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15.

