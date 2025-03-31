CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker has proclaimed March 31st as Transgender Day of Visibility in Illinois, highlighting the state human rights law that protects transgender people from discrimination. To mark the occasion, the Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR) today issued non-regulatory guidance on the right to be free from discrimination on the basis of gender identity.

“As Governor, it has been my mission to ensure that every Illinoisan lives without the fear of violence, prejudice, or discrimination,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “If you’re looking for a place to be authentically yourself, come to Illinois—a state where, regardless of who you are, we celebrate all Illinoisians, recognize their accomplishments, and fight to protect rights to live with dignity and respect.”

“In Illinois you have a right to safely exist and be your most authentic self. We don’t just talk about inclusion—we put it into law,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “Today and always, we affirm that our transgender neighbors belong, their rights matter, and their lives are worthy of protection, celebration, and love.”

Illinois has one of the most comprehensive human rights laws in the country, exceeding the minimum standards set forth by federal law. The Illinois Human Rights Act protects anyone who lives in, works in, or visits Illinois. Our state law ensures that transgender people, and LGBTQ+ people more broadly, are treated equally at work, in housing, in access to financial credit, and in availability of public services and accommodations, including health care and education.

The IDHR non-regulatory guidance clarifies state rights and responsibilities regarding discrimination protections for transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming people. The guidance provides an overview of protections with examples of prohibited discrimination in numerous contexts.

“Illinois is clear on our commitment to protect all Illinoisans, ensuring transgender people are treated with dignity and respect in every aspect of life,” said IDHR Director Jim Bennett. “Amid federal attempts to erase and roll back the rights of transgender Americans, Illinois will remain a place where our transgender community are fully protected under state law.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Regardless of attempts to narrow rights at the federal level, the Illinois Department of Human Rights and Illinois Human Rights Commission will continue to fully enforce the protections provided by the Illinois Human Rights Act, including anti-discrimination protections for transgender people.

In the context of gender identity protections, examples of discriminatory treatment prohibited by the Illinois Human Rights Act may include:

An employer terminating an employee because they are transgender or nonbinary.

A housing provider refusing a prospective tenant an apartment rental because of their gender identity or expression.

A bank or credit union denying an applicant a loan or credit because they are transgender.

A doctor’s office refusing to treat a patient because they are transgender or nonbinary.

A business refusing to serve a customer who is transgender.

An educational institution treating a student differently because of their gender identity.

Actions that treat persons differently because of their gender identity may violate the Illinois Human Rights Act. For example:

Prohibiting hormone treatment for transition-related care when the same treatment is provided for other conditions.

Restricting access to a restroom or facility that aligns with a person’s gender identity or presentation.

Refusing to respond to harassment of a transgender student based on the student’s gender identity.

Enacting a policy that prohibits transgender girls from participation on female sports teams.

Earlier this month, IDHR Director Bennett addressed institutions of higher education across the state with a letter to clarify their responsibilities to provide students equal access to educational opportunities, programs, and activities – including athletic programs – without fear of discrimination based on their gender identity.

Students, parents, educators, and school administrators are also encouraged to review IDHR’s guidance on the right of transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming students in Illinois to attend school in an environment free from discrimination and harassment based on their gender identity.

In 2019, Governor JB Pritzker issued Executive Order 2019-11 to disrupt the patterns of discrimination in classrooms and ensure schools across the state are affirming and inclusive for transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming students. The Executive Order established the Affirming and Inclusive Schools Task Force and directed the Illinois State Board of Education to take comprehensive action to ensure every LGBTQ student is supported and welcomed in their schools.

The Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR) and the Illinois Human Rights Commission (IHRC) enforce the state’s human rights law, which protects members of the transgender community from discrimination. For questions regarding the Illinois Human Rights Act or IDHR’s rules and regulations, call (312) 814-6262 or complete the Contact IDHR online form.

More like this: