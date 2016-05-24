SPRINGFIELD – Last week, the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity Small Business Environmental Assistance Program received the 2016 Small Business Environmental Assistance Program Award in recognition of their environmental protection leadership in assisting small businesses with environmental regulation compliance and sustainability practices.

“The Illinois Small Business Environmental Assistance Program is an example of how government can work with the business community to generate economic growth while also helping businesses comply with environmental standards,” Governor Rauner said. “Making compliance easier and more understandable for businesses helps attract them to our state and further fosters economic development here in Illinois.”

“The Environmental Assistance Program provides businesses with up to date information and resources, as well as training and workshops to help businesses understand and fulfill their environmental obligations,” Department of Commerce Director Sean McCarthy said. “Congratulations to all the hardworking environmental assistance professionals in the Small Business Environmental Assistance Program on this well-deserved award, and thank you for all your outstanding work on behalf of small businesses in Illinois.”

“The small business program, over the course of years, has provided a valuable service to Illinois’ small business community and is much deserving of this recognition,” Illinois EPA Director Lisa Bonnett said. “The program has ensured that small businesses understand and satisfy environmental requirements. In this regard, the program has been an invaluable partner to the Illinois EPA in environmental protection.”

National Small Business Environmental Assistance Program:

"The Illinois Small Business Environmental Assistance Program is honored to be selected by our state counterparts for the 2016 Small Business Environmental Assistance Program Award. Like the small businesses and entrepreneurs we serve, the professionals in these programs are some of the most creative and passionate problem-solvers in government. Through partnerships with our environmental regulators and the business community, the Illinois program is proud of our efforts to bridge the communication gap to help ensure Illinois small business owners have the tools and understanding they need to achieve compliance and protect the environment, " said Annette Fulgenzi, Manager of the Illinois Small Business Environmental Assistance Program located in the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity. “The Illinois Small Business Environmental Assistance Program serves as a tremendous advocate at both the national and state level for the small businesses they serve. Through their efforts to simplify compliance requirements and provide technical assistance, the program is ensuring Illinois small businesses know how to comply with complex regulations which is often one of the biggest challenges for them to overcome in achieving compliance,” said Sara Johnson, NSC Chairman of the Small Business Environmental Assistance Programs & Small Business Ombudsmen. The SBEAP/SBO NSC Awards are the premier environmental awards program for recognizing states’ outstanding environmental performance, programs and individuals. The awards honor and recognize small businesses, individuals, trade associations and others who have made significant contributions to protecting the environment.

The Illinois Small Business Environmental Assistance Program provides free confidential assistance to small businesses to help them understand their environmental requirements. Located in the non-regulatory agency, services include one-on-one assistance through the program’s toll-free helpline, environmental workshops and training, easy to understand regulatory publications, and regulatory recordkeeping tools. To learn more about the program or to sign up for the program’s free environmental assistance newsletter visit: http://www.illinois.gov/dceo/SmallBizAssistance/EnvironmentalAssistanceProgram.

