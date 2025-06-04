SPRINGFIELD – In response to action by the Trump administration to restrict access to life-saving care in hospital emergency rooms, the State of Illinois is reaffirming that pregnant women in the state have the right to the full range of life-saving care, including abortions, when they are in Illinois emergency rooms. The Trump Administration’s recent action rescinded guidance that required hospitals to provide access to abortions if it meant saving the life of the mother.

“I have made protecting and expanding reproductive rights a top priority and in Illinois, providing the full range of reproductive care for anyone facing life-threatening emergencies is enshrined in state law,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This cruel action by the Trump administration creates confusion for healthcare providers and is one more example of how the Dobbs decision has diminished maternal health and healthcare for all woman across the country.”

An amendment to the Illinois Hospital Emergency Services Act requires that pregnant women in Illinois hospital emergency departments can access life-saving, medically necessary reproductive health care, including abortions.

This comes as the Trump administration's