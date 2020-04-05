SPRINGFIELD – Calhoun County's single case was one of 899 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois announced Sunday in Gov. J.B. Pritzker's daily press conference. The Illinois Department of Public Health Sunday announced 31 additional deaths and 899 new cases of coronavirus disease.

SUNDAY COUNTY TOTALS

- Cook County: 2 male 40’s, 3 female 50’s, 1 male 50’s, 1 female 60’s, 2 male 60’s, 2 female 70’s, 2 male 70’s, 4 female 80’s, 1 male 80’s, 1 female 90’s

- DuPage County: 3 female 70’s, 1 female 80’s

- Kane County: 1 male 70’s, 2 female 80’s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 80’s

- Lake County: 1 male 60’s

- Montgomery: 1 male 50’s

- Peoria: 1 male 90’s

- Will: 1 male 60’s

Calhoun, Boone and Gallatin counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 11,256 cases, including 274 deaths, in 71 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data is provisional and will change.

SATURDAY COUNTY TOTALS

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Sunday announced 33 additional deaths and 1,453 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 10,357 cases, including 243 deaths, in 68 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The county by county COVID-19 deaths synopsis was as follows:



- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 100+

- Jackson County: 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s

- Lake County: 1 female 80s

- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s

Pike County is now reporting COVID-19 cases, with Jasper, Lee and Mason counties.

