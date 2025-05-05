CHICAGO – An Illinois Lottery player is basking in joy after recently taking home the top prize of $2 million on a brand new $20 scratch-off ticket, Mega Bucks.

“It was a typical morning like any other – until it wasn’t,” explained the lucky winner, nicknamed ‘Classic Car Collector.’ “I was on my way to work and I stopped at a gas station to buy a cup of coffee. At the checkout, I decided to grab a scratch-off lottery ticket, too – a purple one lit up on the screen at the exact second I looked at it, so I said, ‘I’ll take that one.’”

Article continues after sponsor message

The $2 million winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at Lenny’s Gas N Wash, located at 1201 W. Jefferson Street in Shorewood, a suburb about 45 miles southwest of Chicago.

More like this: