SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today nonfarm payrolls increased +4,100 (+0.1%) over-the-month to a new record high of 6,172,500 in April. The previous record was set in last month, with 6,168,400 jobs. Additionally, the March monthly change in payrolls was revised from the preliminary report of +14,800 to +10,900.

The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.8 percent in April, while the revised unemployment rate was 4.8 percent, unchanged from the preliminary March unemployment rate. The April payroll jobs estimate and unemployment rate reflect activity for the week including the 12th.

The industry sectors with the largest over-the-month job increases included: Government (+2,700), Private Education and Health Services (+1,700), and Leisure and Hospitality (+1,500). The industry sectors with the largest monthly payroll job decreases included: Professional and Business Services (-1,400), Manufacturing (-1,200) and Other Services (-500).

Compared to a year ago, total nonfarm payroll jobs increased by +36,100 jobs. The industry groups with the largest jobs increases included: Private Education and Health Services (+18,200), Government (+16,800), and Leisure and Hospitality (+10,300). The industry groups with jobs decreases included: Professional and Business Services (-11,500), and Manufacturing (-5,300). In April, total nonfarm payrolls were up +0.6 percent over-the-year in Illinois and up +1.2 percent in the nation.

“Illinois’ labor market continues to demonstrate strength and value for both jobseekers and employers despite continued uncertainty from the federal government and economic headwinds,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “With three consecutive months of job growth and two months of record-breaking payrolls, the state's economy has continued to show stability and resiliency.”

"Consistent record high job growth throughout the state is a prime example of DCEO's commitment to bolstering the state's economic ecosystem," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "Through continuously investing in and prioritizing our state's world-class workforce, Illinois remains the best place to live, work and do business."

The number of unemployed workers was 321,700, up +0.1% from the prior month, and down -4.0 percent over the same month one year ago. The labor force was nearly unchanged (0.0%) over-the-month and up +0.4 percent over-the-year. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment. An individual who exhausts or is ineligible for benefits is still reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.

IDES helps connect jobseekers to employers who are hiring in a number of ways, including hosting and co-hosting job fairs and hiring events with statewide workforce partners, and through maintaining Illinois JobLink (IJL), the state’s largest job search engine. IJL is a tool used by jobseekers to look for work, and by employers who can post open and available positions for hire and browse resumes. Recently, IJL showed 60,794 posted resumes with 71,544 jobs available. Additionally, in partnership with IDOL and DCEO, IDES published resources to assist federal employees and contractors impacted by recent terminations or deferred resignations.

Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Illinois Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Jobs – by Major Industry

Monthly 1976-2024 seasonally adjusted labor force data for Illinois, and all other states, have been revised as required by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly historical revisions to state labor force estimates reflect new national benchmark controls, state working-age population controls, outlier specifications, seasonal factors, as well as updated total nonfarm jobs and unemployment benefits claims inputs. Illinois labor force data were also smoothed to eliminate large monthly changes as a result of volatility in the monthly Current Population Survey (CPS) and national benchmarking. For these reasons, the comments and tables citing unemployment rates in previous news releases/materials may no longer be valid.

Monthly seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for Illinois and the Chicago-Naperville-Schaumburg Metropolitan Division are available here.

Monthly 2020-2024 seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment data for Illinois have been revised. To control for potential survey error, the estimates are benchmarked annually to universal counts derived primarily from unemployment insurance tax reports.

Not seasonally adjusted jobs data with industry detail are available here. “Other Services” include activities in three broad categories: personal and laundry; repair and maintenance; and religious, grant making, civic and professional organizations. Seasonally adjusted data for subsectors within industries are not available.

