CHICAGO - In a move to advance smart state initiatives, the Illinois Department of Information and Technology (DoIT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the State of Telangana, India to accelerate the progress of both parties toward emerging smart state technologies.

The signing, held at the India Consulate General in Chicago, included staff from the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT), Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and Indian officials, including The Honorable Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Consul General of India in Chicago and The Honorable K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, Public Enterprises, State of Telangana.

“This agreement brings tremendous opportunities for the citizens of both Illinois and Telangana,” said Hardik Bhatt, Secretary Designate for DoIT and Illinois State CIO. “Governor Rauner’s administration has placed a strong emphasis on improving technology in Illinois and in the past year, the state has quickly emerged as a leader in the Smarter State technology space. Strategic partnerships, such as this one, will advance the benefits for both parties.”

The memorandum of understanding outlines collaboration areas including sharing best practices, e-governance, joint innovation and incubation projects, as well as strategies to generate employment for both states. This partnership strengthens an already growing economic relationship with India, where Illinois has maintained a foreign office to promote trade and Foreign Direct Investment since 2006. Illinois remains one of only a handful of U.S. states with a permanent presence in India, and ranks 7th among U.S. states in exports to India.

