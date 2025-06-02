SPRINGFIELD – Several Illinois elected officials have released the following statements in response to the recent passage of the state budget for Fiscal Year 2026.

Davidsmeyer Blasts IL Democrats’ ‘Tax, Spend, Repeat’ Budget

Assistant Republican Leader C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Murrayville) blasted the Democratic majority’s “Tax, Spend, Repeat” Budget:

“The Democrats’ wasteful spending plan is full of pork projects and pay raises for politicians, while Illinois families are slammed with new taxes that will make their cost of living even higher,” Rep. Davidsmeyer said. “$250 million in pork projects for Democratic legislators, paid for $1 billion in new taxes on Illinois families and businesses. It’s the same disgraceful playbook they’ve used for years.

“Not only are there nearly $250 million in pork projects buried in the budget, but there’s also a $100 million slush fund for the Governor. Taxpayers should take a close look at the Fund for Illinois’ Future aka the ‘Democratic Majority Slush Fund’ to see the hundreds of pork projects Democrats added for their districts.

“This budget is a disaster for hardworking Illinois families. A billion dollars in new taxes, hundreds of millions of dollars in Road Fund diversions, and a massive number of fund sweeps are how the Democrats filled the budget hole created by their reckless spending. There’s no property tax relief or tax cuts for working families anywhere to be found in this budget. But Democrats are spending $110 million of our tax dollars on welfare benefits for illegal immigrants. Tax, spend, repeat!”

Statement from Comptroller Susana Mendoza on passage of the fiscal year 2026 state budget

“I am pleased the Governor and legislators completed their work on time in passing a budget for the next fiscal year beginning July 1.

“This budget aims to provide greater protection for medical programs, especially for safety-net hospitals, and funds key state priorities for needs like education, MAP grants for college students, social and human services, health care, nursing homes and public safety.

“I’m thankful to the Legislature for including $200 million to help pay down unpaid technology bills and stop the accrual of late payment interest penalties on them.

“Under this budget, Illinois’ Rainy Day Fund will continue to grow its record balance, which today stands at nearly $2.3 billion, with another $58 million expected by the end of the current fiscal year. We anticipate the fund to grow to nearly $2.5 billion by the end of the new fiscal year in June 2026.

“These Rainy Day Fund totals are a remarkable improvement from the past but still provide the state with only about 14 days of operations. Half the states in the country have at least 50 days of emergency reserves, so I will continue to advocate for more regular deposits into the Rainy Day Fund to get Illinois closer to that level of stability.

“I want to stress that the work may not be done. Constant threats of cuts to federal funding endanger some of the vital programs that serve our most vulnerable. My office will closely monitor the situation and continue to pay bills as quickly as possible with the available resources under this budget.”

Senator Harriss Releases Joint Statement on FY26 Budget and New $1.50 Delivery Fee for Chicago Transit

"Illinois families are already feeling the pinch, and this budget only makes things worse. It adds nearly a billion dollars in new taxes. Worst yet, another bill adds a $1.50 delivery service fee to fund Chicago Transit, without offering real relief to the people who need it most.

“Despite being the largest budget in state history, it passed with bipartisan opposition, a clear sign it doesn’t reflect the priorities of our communities.

“This is my third budget cycle, and every year, the process becomes less transparent. Lawmakers were given less than six hours to review a 3,300+ page budget before being expected to vote on it. That’s not responsible governing. Illinoisans deserve better. They deserve a fair, honest process, not backroom deals and rushed decisions."

Rep. Amy Elik Votes No on Tax Hiking, Bloated FY26 Budget

Representative Elik released the following statement following the passage of the budget:

“I voted against this budget because I believe my district’s hard earned tax dollars are not being well spent. Once again, Illinois taxpayers will have to pay the price for the mismanagement from the supermajority party. Democrats themselves have said this was going to be a tough budget year, but still found room to give themselves pay raises and fund pork projects in Democratic districts. This budget also sweeps dozens of special state funds to supplement the general revenue fund, raiding dollars meant for other important purposes. We were hopeful that this year would be different, and a budget would be negotiated in good faith, but unfortunately it’s business as usual in Springfield.”

Statement from Lead Advocates for the Campaign, Economic Security Illinois

“In a challenging fiscal climate, this budget includes victories that will make a real difference for Illinois families,” said Sarah Saheb, Director of Economic Security Illinois. “Doubling the Child Tax Credit means hundreds more dollars back in parents’ pockets to cover everyday costs like groceries, rent, and childcare.”

