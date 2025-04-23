SPRINGFIELD - In a video message shared with Illinois voters today, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced that he will not seek re-election in 2026. Durbin is an East St. Louis native.

“The decision of whether to run for re-election has not been easy. I truly love the job of being a United States Senator. But in my heart, I know it’s time to pass the torch. So, I am announcing today that I will not be seeking re-election at the end of my term,” Durbin said in the video.

“The people of Illinois have honored me with this responsibility longer than anyone elected to the Senate in our state’s history. I am truly grateful,” Durbin said. “Right now, the challenges facing our country are historic and unprecedented. The threats to our democracy and way of life are very real, and I can assure you that I will do everything in my power to fight for Illinois and the future of our country every day of my remaining time in the Senate.”

Durbin concluded, “To the Illinoisans who gave this kid from East St. Louis a chance to serve: Thank you for supporting me—through words and actions—over the years. Now that I have this announcement behind me, I need to get back to work.”

Senator Durbin is the 47th U.S. Senator from the State of Illinois, the state’s senior Senator, and the longest serving, popularly elected Senator from Illinois. Durbin also serves as the Senate Democratic Whip, the second highest ranking position among Senate Democrats. Durbin has been elected to this leadership post by his Democratic colleagues every two years since 2005 and is the longest serving Whip for either party.

Senator Durbin served as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee for the 117th and 118th Congresses. During his time as Chair, the committee held 145 full committee hearings, 88 subcommittee hearings, and 86 executive business meetings; advanced 373 executive and judicial nominees out of the committee; and reported 56 bills out of the committee. The Senate also confirmed a record 235 judges, including Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Senator Durbin has given more than half of his life to House and Senate Congressional service, having first been elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1982, representing the Springfield-based 20th congressional district. After serving seven House terms, Durbin was elected to the U.S. Senate on November 5, 1996, and re-elected in 2002, 2008, 2014, and 2020. Durbin fills the seat left vacant by the retirement of his long-time friend and mentor, U.S. Senator Paul Simon.

Statement from Governor Pritzker on Senator Durbin's Retirement

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker released a statement following Senator Durbin’s retirement announcement:

“MK and I want to express our sincere congratulations to Senator Dick Durbin on his retirement and our utmost gratitude for representing the people of Illinois with integrity and honor.

“Throughout his career, Senator Durbin has been a consistent champion and reliable leader for our working families, civil rights, healthcare, climate, and beyond. From first introducing the DREAM Act, to leading the historic confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, to bringing in major federal infrastructure projects to our state, Senator Durbin has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of everyday Illinoisans.

“His legacy is defined not just by the legislation he passed, but by the undeniable positive impact his character and moral leadership has had on the nation. Together with his talented wife Loretta who has trained and encouraged so many women who have become successful public servants, Dick remains a clear voice for truth, equality, and justice.

“The people of Illinois should take great pride having a leader like Dick Durbin represent us in the U.S. Senate. I have been proud to be his partner and am even more proud to call him my friend. He will leave some extraordinary shoes to fill – and has given us all an example of courage and righteousness for the work ahead. No doubt we will all celebrate him during his final 20 months in office.

“On behalf of the entire state of Illinois, I want to wish Senator Durbin a peaceful, fulfilling, and family-filled retirement.”

Duckworth on Durbin Retirement: The Senate is Losing a Giant

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today issued the following statement after U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced that he will not seek reelection in 2026. Durbin has served in Congress since 1983 and in the Senate since 1997, becoming one of the most impactful and effective leaders Illinois has sent to Congress in modern history.

“The first time I met Dick Durbin was just 12 weeks after my shootdown—at a point so early in my recovery that I could barely sit up for any length of time, even in my hospital bed.

“But when Dick looked at me, he saw past the wounds, saw past the wheelchair. He saw a Soldier in search of her next mission. And he recognized well before I did that just because I would no longer be flying Black Hawks for the Army didn’t mean that I couldn’t find a new way to serve my nation.

“It is only because of Dick’s empathy, patience, support and mentorship that I am in the United States Senate today. It has been the honor of a lifetime to get to work alongside a leader who embodies what it means to be a true public servant. Someone who has never, ever stopped speaking out for those who far too often feel voiceless. Someone who has never, ever stopped fighting to hold the special interests in our country accountable. Someone who has never, ever stopped caring enough about our nation to do the hard, grueling work necessary to make her a little more fair, a little more just—one day, one bill, one constituent at a time.

“Dick Durbin is, and will always be, a giant of the United States Senate. He has dedicated his life to making our state—as well as our nation—stronger, and we are all better for it. There are no words to adequately express how grateful I am to call him a friend or how honored I’ve been to call him a mentor. And while I will miss working with him so closely in the Senate, I know he will find a new way to keep serving his country in the years ahead—just as he encouraged a wounded Soldier in a Walter Reed hospital room to do, all those years ago.

“Thank you, my friend. For everything.”

Budzinski Statement on Senator Durbin's Retirement

Nikki Budzinski released the following statement on Illinois Senator Dick Durbin's decision to not seek re-election.

“I cannot overstate my admiration for Senator Durbin and the remarkable legacy he leaves behind. As a young student at the University of Illinois, I was proud to volunteer for his first Senate campaign in 1996. Ever since, his leadership has been an inspiration not only to me, but countless others in public service.

"His tireless advocacy has brought historic investments to our state — particularly in East St. Louis, Senator Durbin's hometown. It has been an honor to represent his hometown in Congress and to work alongside him to address the long-standing challenges facing these communities. His residency in Springfield, the home of Lincoln, has allowed us to collaborate on the city's most critical priorities, including the Springfield Rail Improvement Project. I was proud to work with him to secure the federal funding to make this project a reality. His mentorship has been invaluable and has shaped the leader I strive to be.

"I know this decision was not made lightly. Senator Durbin has led our delegation — and the Senate Democratic caucus — with conviction and principle, especially in defending our democracy during some of its most trying moments. All members of Congress should look to Senator Durbin as a shining example of standing up for what is right and putting the people of your state first."

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi Statement on U.S. Senator Dick Durbin

Following U.S. Senator Dick Durbin’s announcement today, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi released the following statement:

“Today is a day to celebrate Senator Dick Durbin for his exemplary career of public service as well as the profound and lasting positive impact he’s had on Illinois families and our nation. Known for his legendary work ethic, Senator Durbin has led the fight to expand access to affordable health care, invest in our state’s infrastructure, tackle gun violence, defend Dreamers, improve public health, protect working families, and more. His expert leadership on the Senate Judiciary Committee ensured the confirmation of a record 235 federal judges, shaping the courts and securing our most fundamental American rights for many years to come.

“A champion for everyday families and an unyielding advocate for the underdog, Senator Durbin represents the true meaning of public service. Over the next two years, I know he will continue to fiercely advocate for our state, and I will be honored to fight alongside him as we continue to deliver for Illinois. From one son of downstate to another: Thank you, Senator.”

Illinois Democrats’ Statement on the Retirement of U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin

Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Lisa Hernandez released the following statement in reaction to long-time public servant U.S. Senator Dick Durbin announcing his retirement:

"For four decades in Congress, Senator Dick Durbin has served Illinois with heart, courage, and conviction. He stood with working families. He defended civil rights. He fought for compassionate immigration policy. He helped shape some of the most important legislation of our time—and through it all, he stayed grounded in the values that define our party and our state.”

The Chair continued: “Senator Durbin’s leadership exemplified what it means to be a Democrat in Illinois: principled, compassionate, and unafraid to take on tough fights. His retirement marks the close of an extraordinary chapter. But the work isn’t over. At the Democratic Party of Illinois, we are focused on protecting the progress he helped build and preparing for what comes next. We will organize, mobilize, and fight to keep this seat blue in 2026, and to carry his legacy into the future."

Illinois AFL-CIO Statement on Senator Dick Durbin's Retirement

The Illinois AFL-CIO released the following statement from President Tim Drea in response to Senator Durbin's announcement that he will not seek reelection in 2026:

"Throughout his more than 40 years of public service, Sen. Durbin has been an advocate, a friend and an ally to the working families of Illinois and across this country. His career is defined by standing up for working people and the vulnerable. From his humble roots in East St. Louis to leadership in the nation’s highest legislative body, Sen. Durbin has reflected the best of us. On behalf of Illinois' labor movement, the Illinois AFL-CIO wishes him the very best in his well-deserved retirement."

