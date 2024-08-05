ST. CLAIR COUNTY - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Representative Nikki Budzinski (D-IL-13) today announced $391,375 in federal funding for the St. Louis Downtown Airport. This funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration will help replace and upgrade the existing terminal building to include a new bus stop and help make the airport more accessible to all travelers.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Illinois’s airports are critical economic engines for our state and the source of jobs for so many working families,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this additional investment of federal funding to help support building a modernized terminal and new accessible bus stop at the St. Louis Downtown Airport. I will continue to work alongside Senator Durbin and Congresswoman Budzinski to make traveling safer, more reliable and more accessible for all passengers while ensuring that our communities are receiving the much-needed federal resources they deserve.”

“By improving airport infrastructure, we are laying the foundation for increased connectivity and reliability while creating jobs,” said Durbin. “This federal funding for upgrades to the St. Louis Downtown Airport terminal will enhance the travel experience for passengers and promote economic growth. I will continue working with Senator Duckworth and Congresswoman Budzinski to ensure our state’s regional airports have the necessary federal resources.”

“The St. Louis Downtown Airport is one of the busiest airports in our area and a critical driver of economic growth in the Metro East,” said Budzinski. “I’m thrilled to see an additional $390,000 headed to support the design of a brand-new terminal at this local hub. These resources will be a critical component of efforts to modernize the airport and its role in the region.”