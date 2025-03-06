SPRINGFIELD – On Wednesday, more than 70 nurses from Illinois’ Magnet hospitals met with Illinois lawmakers to stress the importance of investing in healthcare, while also advocating for policies that prioritize patient safety, support clinical leadership and innovation, and preserve access to quality care for all Illinois residents.

"Illinois is home to world-class hospitals dedicated to excellence,” said A.J. Wilhelmi, Illinois Health and Hospital Association (IHA) President and CEO. “IHA congratulates Illinois’ Magnet hospitals for this significant distinction and celebrates all Illinois hospitals for their unwavering commitment to patient care. We are especially grateful for our nursing workforce, whose dedication goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service and improve health outcomes across the state."

During Magnet Hospital Day, attendees had the opportunity to network, celebrate the journey to Magnet status, and share with legislators the critical role hospitals and direct care nurses play in delivering high-quality care, achieving better patient outcomes, building stronger hospital teams, and contributing to healthier communities.

Illinois currently has over 50 hospitals designated as Magnet hospitals through the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Hospital Recognition Program for Excellence in Nursing Services, making Illinois one of the top states with Magnet hospitals. The Magnet Recognition Program requires that hospitals meet rigorous requirements shown to improve patient outcomes, empower nurses to lead change, and foster a culture where nurses can thrive.

For more information about Magnet Hospital Day, a full list of Magnet hospitals, and to access the proclamation from Governor JB Pritzker, click here. For more information about the ANCC Magnet Recognition Program, click here.

About IHA

The Illinois Health and Hospital Association, with offices in Chicago, Naperville, Springfield, and Washington, D.C., advocates for Illinois’ more than 200 hospitals and nearly 40 health systems as they serve their patients and communities. IHA members provide a broad range of services—not just within their walls, but across the continuum of healthcare and in their communities. Reflecting the diversity of the state, IHA members consist of nonprofit, investor-owned and public hospitals in the following categories: community, safety net, rural, critical access, specialty, and teaching hospitals, including academic medical centers. For more information, see www.team-iha.org. Like IHA on Facebook. Follow IHA on X (formally known as Twitter).

