CHICAGO - Democratic Secretary of State candidate Anna Valencia announced today that she has earned the endorsement of the Illinois National Organization for Women (NOW) PAC, a major endorsement that highlights Valencia’s unwavering commitment to protecting and advancing women’s rights, especially access to abortion and reproductive justice. The endorsement comes as extreme politicians across the country are passing laws undermining a woman’s right to reproductive health and just weeks before a U.S. Supreme Court decision that is expected to undermine these rights in a significant way.

“Illinois NOW PAC is pleased to endorse Anna Valencia for Illinois Secretary of State,” said Laura Welch, President of IL NOW PAC. “Especially now, Illinois must elect leaders like Anna who fully support women and our rights to privacy. She has a proven track record of uplifting those most often disenfranchised in our state—women, people of color and people whose voices aren't always heard by our elected officials.”

NOW is the largest, most comprehensive feminist advocacy group in the United States and one of the few multi-issue progressive grassroots organizations that has existed since its founding in 1966. Illinois NOW is comprised of regional chapters throughout the state and joins over half a million members and 500 chapters across the country. Valencia recently earned the endorsement of Planned Parenthood Illinois Action, Personal PAC and pro-choice legislative champions, including: Rep. Kelly Cassidy; Rep. Ann Williams; Rep. Elizabeth Hernandez; Rep. Laura Fine; Rep. Robyn Gabel; and Rep. Theresa Mah.

Since entering the race in June 2021, Valencia has built a strong statewide coalition of support from a robust slate of highly-respected elected officials, business leaders, political groups and labor unions—including the Illinois Education Association (IEA), Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois (AFFI) and Illinois Nurses Association-The Nurses Union (INA). Both of Illinois’ US senators, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, current Secretary of State Jesse White, Governor JB Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton have endorsed Valencia. She has also secured support from the national Latino Victory Fund, EMILY’s List and other influential organizations and leaders from across the state and nation.

Valencia, a proven leader who understands the challenges many Illinois families face, was raised by working class parents in a union household in Granite City, IL. She has delivered bold and innovative ideas as Chicago City Clerk, and as Secretary of State, she would bring new energy to the office while emphasizing transparency and modernizing state government. She would be the first woman and first woman of color Secretary of State in Illinois history. For more information about the campaign, visit www.voteannavalencia.com.

