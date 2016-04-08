SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois National Guard's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) office hosted a military sexual trauma and behavioral health workshop at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois, April 8.

The workshop is one of several events the SAPR office planned in observation of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month.

"Events like today's workshop add energy to our ongoing, year-round efforts to raise awareness and reduce incidents of sexual assault within our formations," said Maj. Gen. Richard J. Hayes Jr., the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard.

Rush University Medical Center Psychiatrist Dr. Niranjan Karnik was the workshop's keynote speaker. His message focused on putting the survivor first.

"One of the most critical things we do is ensure a sexual assault victim receives all the care they need to recover emotionally and physically," said Sgt. Maj. Diane Rogers the Illinois National Guard's Sexual Assault Response Coordinator.

Rogers said statistics she maintains show an increase in reported incidents over the past several years, but not because there are more sexual assaults.

"More incidents being reported is a sign of increasing trust in the Illinois National Guard's efforts to care for victims and punish those who would commit sexual assault," said Rogers.

