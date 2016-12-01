SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois National Guard will host a cake cutting ceremony to commemorate the 380th birthday of the National Guard and the 130th anniversary of Camp Lincoln Dec. 10 at 3:45 p.m.

This event coincides with the Illinois State Military Museum's "Christmas at the Front," an annual event meant to educate visitors on how Soldiers celebrated Christmas during four conflicts: Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War I and World War II.

WHO:

• Illinois National Guard

• Illinois State Military Museum

• Maj. Gen. Richard J. Hayes, The Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard

• Mayor Jim Langfelder, City of Springfield

• Springfield-area choirs

WHAT:

The Illinois National Guard will host a cake cutting ceremony to commemorate the 380th birthday of the National Guard and the 130th anniversary of Camp Lincoln.

This event coincides with the Illinois State Military Museum’s “Christmas at the Front,” an annual event meant to educate visitors on how Soldiers celebrated Christmas during four conflicts: Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War I and World War II. Living Historians will tell the stories and Dr. Chris McDonald, Lincoln Land Community College professor of political science, will provide a short talk on Soldier’s Christmas letters. Hear holiday carols by local choirs. Coffee, hot chocolate, cider and cookies available afternoon and evening.

WHEN: Saturday December 10, 2016 at 03:45PM Central Time (US & Canada)

WHERE: Illinois State Military Museum

1301 N. MacArthur Blvd.

Springfield, Illinois 62702

NOTES:

The Museum will accept donations of new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.

Event is open to the public

Admission and parking are free.

News media attending the event should arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the ceremony and should notify the Public Affairs Office prior to the event. For additional information, contact the Illinois National Guard Public Affairs Officer at 217-761-3569 or ng.il.ilarng.list.staff-pao@mail.mil.

