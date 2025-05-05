ALTON — The Alton Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will hold its 57th Annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons. The event, with the theme "Learn from the Past for a Better Future," will open its doors at 5 p.m., with dinner beginning promptly at 6 p.m.

The banquet serves as the branch’s primary fundraising event, according to Leon Smallwood-Bey, Alton NAACP Branch president. The funds raised support the organization’s efforts to promote social justice and community development in Alton and Madison County. Additionally, the proceeds provide financial assistance to local students who maintain good academic standing and plan to pursue higher education.

“Students who currently receive and have received this support in the past regularly update us on their progress and are grateful for the educational opportunities,” Smallwood-Bey said. “The community’s support will undoubtedly help move forward in making NAACP values a lived reality.”

This year’s keynote speaker will be Bradley Ross Jackson, president of the Illinois NAACP Youth and College Division and a NAACP Image Award winner. Smallwood-Bey described Jackson as highly educated and deeply committed to the NAACP’s mission.

“He has been a NAACP member all of his life,” Smallwood-Bey said of Bradley Ross Jackson. “His address at our banquet will certainly inspire and empower us in our community work. We look forward to furthering our effort to advocate for freedom, justice and equity in our community and for our youth.”

Tickets for the banquet are priced at $75. For more information, interested individuals may contact Banquet Chairperson Maxine Caldwell at (618) 795-8786 or Banquet Co-Chair Anita Banks at (618) 465-8366.

Rosetta Brown serves as first vice president of the Alton Branch, and Jason Harrison is the second vice president.

