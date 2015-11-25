Illinois Metros see minimal job growth; seven metro areas lose jobs
Unemployment rates continue downward trend
CHICAGO - Unemployment rates in Illinois fell in 12 metro areas, increased in one and remained the same in one. Seven metro areas across the state saw job loss compared to a year ago, according to preliminary data released today by the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statis
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
|
Metropolitan Area
|
October 2015
|
October 2014
|
Over-the-Year Change
|
Bloomington
|
4.8%
|
5.0%
|
-0.2
|
Carbondale-Marion
|
6.1%
|
6.1%
|
0.0
|
Champaign-Urbana
|
5.1%
|
5.3%
|
-0.2
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
|
5.0%
|
6.1%
|
-1.1
|
Danville
|
6.9%
|
7.3%
|
-0.4
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
|
5.6%
|
5.8%
|
-0.2
|
Decatur
|
6.8%
|
7.2%
|
-0.4
|
Elgin
|
5.4%
|
5.7%
|
-0.3
|
Kankakee
|
6.4%
|
6.7%
|
-0.3
|
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
|
5.0%
|
5.4%
|
-0.4
|
Peoria
|
6.6%
|
6.2%
|
0.4
|
Rockford
|
6.8%
|
7.0%
|
-0.2
|
Springfield
|
5.1%
|
5.4%
|
-0.3
|
St. Louis (IL-Section)
|
5.9%
|
6.3%
|
-0.4
|
Illinois Statewide
|
5.3%
|
6.0%
|
-0.7
* Data subject to revision.
