Illinois Metros see minimal job growth; seven metro areas lose jobs

CHICAGO - Unemployment rates in Illinois fell in 12 metro areas, increased in one and remained the same in one. Seven metro areas across the state saw job loss compared to a year ago, according to preliminary data released today by the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statis

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates Metropolitan Area October 2015 October 2014 Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 4.8% 5.0% -0.2 Carbondale-Marion 6.1% 6.1% 0.0 Champaign-Urbana 5.1% 5.3% -0.2 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 5.0% 6.1% -1.1 Danville 6.9% 7.3% -0.4 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 5.6% 5.8% -0.2 Decatur 6.8% 7.2% -0.4 Elgin 5.4% 5.7% -0.3 Kankakee 6.4% 6.7% -0.3 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 5.0% 5.4% -0.4 Peoria 6.6% 6.2% 0.4 Rockford 6.8% 7.0% -0.2 Springfield 5.1% 5.4% -0.3 St. Louis (IL-Section) 5.9% 6.3% -0.4 Illinois Statewide 5.3% 6.0% -0.7 * Data subject to revision.