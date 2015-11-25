Unemployment rates continue downward trend

CHICAGO - Unemployment rates in Illinois fell in 12 metro areas, increased in one and remained the same in one. Seven metro areas across the state saw job loss compared to a year ago, according to preliminary data released today by the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statis

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area
October 2015
October 2014
Over-the-Year Change
Bloomington
4.8%
5.0%
-0.2
Carbondale-Marion
6.1%
6.1%
0.0
Champaign-Urbana
5.1%
5.3%
-0.2
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
5.0%
6.1%
-1.1
Danville
6.9%
7.3%
-0.4
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
5.6%
5.8%
-0.2
Decatur
6.8%
7.2%
-0.4
Elgin
5.4%
5.7%
-0.3
Kankakee
6.4%
6.7%
-0.3
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
5.0%
5.4%
-0.4
Peoria
6.6%
6.2%
0.4
Rockford
6.8%
7.0%
-0.2
Springfield
5.1%
5.4%
-0.3
St. Louis (IL-Section)
5.9%
6.3%
-0.4
Illinois Statewide
5.3%
6.0%
-0.7

* Data subject to revision.

