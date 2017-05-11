BETHALTO - Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA) is bringing its awarded education to Bethalto this summer! Applications are now open.

IMSA, based in Aurora, is the world’s leading teaching and learning laboratory for imagination and inquiry. IMSA educators ignite and nurture young, creative minds through their STEM-packed summer camps. These camps are held across the state.

Camps include:

STEMvironment Camp. Engages those in third and fourth grades with real-world STEM concepts. Learn about solar and water power, energy transfer, and recycling. Campers design, build and improve their own energy efficient house.

E2: Engineering Explorations Camp. Designed for fifth and sixth graders. The camp includes boat building and racing, a Rube Goldberg competition, creating a mini-artificial lung, and building a Bristlebot.

MicroSTEM Camp. Uses smart phones and microscopes send seventh and eighth graders on a micro-mystery tour. Students discover the intricate workings of microwaves, molecules, circuits and code.

Bethalto area students can attend at Civic Memorial High School July 10-14. Need-based scholarships are available. For more information or to register, visit: https://www.imsa.edu/ extensionprograms/schedule- summer

