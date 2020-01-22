Illinois Lutheran Schools to Celebrate National Lutheran Schools Week with “All Schools” Open House - Sunday, January 26
ST. LOUIS, MO January 19, 2020 - Nearly 8,500 students in the St. Louis area and Metro East will celebrate National Lutheran Schools Week (Jan. 26 - Feb. 1, 2020) with service projects, special events, and open houses. The schools are members of the St. Louis-based Lutheran Elementary School Association.
The theme of this year’s National Lutheran Schools Week is “Joy: fully Lutheran”!, from First Thessalonians 5:16–24: “He who calls you is faithful; he will surely do it.”
Nineteen schools will begin the week with a special Lutheran "All Schools" Winter Open House event Sunday, Jan. 26, at their respective campuses. Participating schools in the Metro East include Zion Lutheran in Belleville, Trinity Lutheran in Edwardsville, and Good Shepherd Lutheran and Holy Cross Lutheran Schools in Collinsville. Most will welcome visitors from 1-3 p.m., but times may vary. To confirm times and find additional open house dates, see below, or visit www.LESAstl.org, or call LESA at 314-200-7014.
Good Shepherd, Collinsville 618-344-3153
Sunday, January 26, 1-3 pm
Sunday, February 23, 1-3 pm
Sunday, March 22, 1-3 pm
Preschool Preview – Tue, Feb 4, 6:30 pm
Kindergarten Preview – Tue, Feb 4, 7 pm
Holy Cross, Collinsville 618-344-3145
Sunday, January 26, 1-3 pm
St. John’s, Red Bud 618-282-3873
Call to arrange tour
St. Paul’s, Troy 618-667-6314
Tuesday, February 11, 4-7 pm
Trinity, Edwardsville 618-656-7002
Sunday, January 26, 1-3 pm
Kindergarten Open House - Tue, Feb 25, 6 pm
Unity, East St. Louis 618-874-6605
Call to arrange tour
Zion, Belleville 618-234-0275
Sunday, January 26, 12:30-2:30 pm
Zion, Bethalto 618-377-5507
Sunday, Feb 23 - Noon-2 pm (Soup Luncheon)
Kindergarten Open House - Thursday, Feb 6 - 6:30-8:00 pm
"Dr. Seuss" Preschool Preview Night - Tue, Feb 25, 6 -7 pm
Nearly 8,500 children attend 33 LESA-member Lutheran schools in St. Louis and southern Illinois, making it the second-largest private school system in the Bi-State Region. Lutheran schools serve children of all faiths, abilities, and backgrounds and meaningful tuition assistance is available for students who qualify. To date, LESA has awarded more than $5.5 million to St. Louis area families, touching the lives of more than 3,300 children.
For more information and media on National Lutheran Schools Week, visit https://www.lcms.org/lutheranschoolsweek.
National Lutheran Schools Week
January 26-February 1, 2020
Lutheran "All Schools" Open House: Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 1-3 p.m.
Additional open house dates noted. Times may vary. Contact schools directly to confirm times, arrange private tours or obtain enrollment information.
Illinois - Metro East
North Area
Atonement, Florissant 314-837-1252
Sunday, January 26, 1-3 pm
Grace Chapel, Bellefontaine Neighbors 314-867-6564
Sunday, February 23, 1-3 pm
River Roads, Baden 314-388-0300
Sunday, January 26, 1-3 pm
Salem Lutheran, Florissant 314-741-8220
Sunday, March 15, 1-3 pm
South
Abiding Savior, Mehlville 314-892-4408
Sunday, January 26, 1-3 pm
Early Childhood Sneak-a-Peek - Thurs, Feb 20, 9-11 am
Green Park, Green Park 314-544-4248
Sunday, January 26, 1-3 pm
Salem, Affton 314-353-9242
Sunday, January 26, Noon-2 pm
St. John’s, Arnold 636-464-7303
Contact to arrange tour
Word of Life, St. Louis Hills 314-832-1244
Sunday, January 26, 1-3 pm (All 3 campuses)
West
Christ Community (CCLS), Kirkwood/Webster Groves 314-822-7774
Thursday, March 5, 6-7:30 pm (Open House/STEAM & Literacy Night)
Immanuel, Olivette 314-993-5004
Tuesday, February 11, 8:30-11:30 am
Weekly “Tuesday Tours” @ 10:10 am, call school to RSVP
Immanuel, Washington 636-239-1636
Sunday, January 26, 1-3 pm
Enrollment Opens January 22
Our Savior, Fenton 636-343-7511
Sunday, January 26, 1-3 pm (Grades 1-8)
Kindergarten Round Up, 1-1:30 pm
Enrollment opens February 1
St. John, Ellisville 636-386-0186
January 26, Noon-1:30 pm
St. Mark's, Eureka 636-938-4432
Sunday, January 26, 10:30 a.m.-1 pm
St. Paul's, Des Peres 314-822-2771
Sunday, January 26, 12-2 pm (North Campus, 1300 N. Ballas Rd.)
St. Charles County
Child of God, St. Peters 636-970-7080
Sunday, January 26, 1-3 pm
Tuesday, February 4, 8:30-10 am
Tuesday, February 25, 4-7 pm
Immanuel, St. Charles 636-946-0051
Sunday, January 26, 12-3 pm
Pre-K & Kindergarten Sneek-A-Peek
Wednesday, January 29, 8:30 am
Thursday, Febraury 6, 8:30 am
Immanuel, Wentzville 636-639-9887
Sunday, January 26, 1-3 pm
Messiah, Weldon Spring 636-329-1096
Sunday, January 26, Noon-3 pm
Zion, St. Charles 636-441-7424
Contact to arrange tour
Online enrollment opens Jan 26 @ 5 pm
High Schools
Lutheran North High School & Middle School 5401 Lucas & Hunt 314-389-3100
Contact to arrange tour
Lutheran High School South 314-631-1400
Contact to arrange tour
Lutheran High School St. Charles 636-928-5100
Contact to arrange tour
