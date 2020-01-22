ST. LOUIS, MO January 19, 2020 - Nearly 8,500 students in the St. Louis area and Metro East will celebrate National Lutheran Schools Week (Jan. 26 - Feb. 1, 2020) with service projects, special events, and open houses. The schools are members of the St. Louis-based Lutheran Elementary School Association.

The theme of this year’s National Lutheran Schools Week is “Joy: fully Lutheran”!, from First Thessalonians 5:16–24: “He who calls you is faithful; he will surely do it.”

Nineteen schools will begin the week with a special Lutheran "All Schools" Winter Open House event Sunday, Jan. 26, at their respective campuses. Participating schools in the Metro East include Zion Lutheran in Belleville, Trinity Lutheran in Edwardsville, and Good Shepherd Lutheran and Holy Cross Lutheran Schools in Collinsville. Most will welcome visitors from 1-3 p.m., but times may vary. To confirm times and find additional open house dates, see below, or visit www.LESAstl.org, or call LESA at 314-200-7014.

Good Shepherd, Collinsville 618-344-3153

Sunday, January 26, 1-3 pm

Sunday, February 23, 1-3 pm

Sunday, March 22, 1-3 pm

Preschool Preview – Tue, Feb 4, 6:30 pm

Kindergarten Preview – Tue, Feb 4, 7 pm

Holy Cross, Collinsville 618-344-3145

Sunday, January 26, 1-3 pm

St. John’s, Red Bud 618-282-3873

Call to arrange tour

St. Paul’s, Troy 618-667-6314

Tuesday, February 11, 4-7 pm

Trinity, Edwardsville 618-656-7002

Sunday, January 26, 1-3 pm

Kindergarten Open House - Tue, Feb 25, 6 pm

Unity, East St. Louis 618-874-6605

Call to arrange tour

Zion, Belleville 618-234-0275

Sunday, January 26, 12:30-2:30 pm

Zion, Bethalto 618-377-5507

Sunday, Feb 23 - Noon-2 pm (Soup Luncheon)

Kindergarten Open House - Thursday, Feb 6 - 6:30-8:00 pm

"Dr. Seuss" Preschool Preview Night - Tue, Feb 25, 6 -7 pm

Nearly 8,500 children attend 33 LESA-member Lutheran schools in St. Louis and southern Illinois, making it the second-largest private school system in the Bi-State Region. Lutheran schools serve children of all faiths, abilities, and backgrounds and meaningful tuition assistance is available for students who qualify. To date, LESA has awarded more than $5.5 million to St. Louis area families, touching the lives of more than 3,300 children.

For more information and media on National Lutheran Schools Week, visit https://www.lcms.org/lutheranschoolsweek.

National Lutheran Schools Week

January 26-February 1, 2020

Lutheran "All Schools" Open House: Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 1-3 p.m.

Additional open house dates noted. Times may vary. Contact schools directly to confirm times, arrange private tours or obtain enrollment information.

North Area

Atonement, Florissant 314-837-1252

Sunday, January 26, 1-3 pm

Grace Chapel, Bellefontaine Neighbors 314-867-6564

River Roads, Baden 314-388-0300

Sunday, January 26, 1-3 pm

Salem Lutheran, Florissant 314-741-8220

Sunday, March 15, 1-3 pm

South

Abiding Savior, Mehlville 314-892-4408

Sunday, January 26, 1-3 pm

Early Childhood Sneak-a-Peek - Thurs, Feb 20, 9-11 am

Green Park, Green Park 314-544-4248

Sunday, January 26, 1-3 pm

Salem, Affton 314-353-9242

Sunday, January 26, Noon-2 pm

St. John’s, Arnold 636-464-7303

Contact to arrange tour

Word of Life, St. Louis Hills 314-832-1244

Sunday, January 26, 1-3 pm (All 3 campuses)

West

Christ Community (CCLS), Kirkwood/Webster Groves 314-822-7774

Thursday, March 5, 6-7:30 pm (Open House/STEAM & Literacy Night)

Immanuel, Olivette 314-993-5004

Tuesday, February 11, 8:30-11:30 am

Weekly “Tuesday Tours” @ 10:10 am, call school to RSVP

Immanuel, Washington 636-239-1636

Sunday, January 26, 1-3 pm

Enrollment Opens January 22

Our Savior, Fenton 636-343-7511

Sunday, January 26, 1-3 pm (Grades 1-8)

Kindergarten Round Up, 1-1:30 pm

Enrollment opens February 1

St. John, Ellisville 636-386-0186

January 26, Noon-1:30 pm

St. Mark's, Eureka 636-938-4432

Sunday, January 26, 10:30 a.m.-1 pm

St. Paul's, Des Peres 314-822-2771

Sunday, January 26, 12-2 pm (North Campus, 1300 N. Ballas Rd.)

St. Charles County

Child of God, St. Peters 636-970-7080

Sunday, January 26, 1-3 pm

Tuesday, February 4, 8:30-10 am

Tuesday, February 25, 4-7 pm

Immanuel, St. Charles 636-946-0051

Sunday, January 26, 12-3 pm

Pre-K & Kindergarten Sneek-A-Peek

Wednesday, January 29, 8:30 am

Thursday, Febraury 6, 8:30 am

Immanuel, Wentzville 636-639-9887

Sunday, January 26, 1-3 pm

Messiah, Weldon Spring 636-329-1096

Sunday, January 26, Noon-3 pm

Zion, St. Charles 636-441-7424

Contact to arrange tour

Online enrollment opens Jan 26 @ 5 pm

High Schools

Lutheran North High School & Middle School 5401 Lucas & Hunt 314-389-3100

Contact to arrange tour

Lutheran High School South 314-631-1400

Contact to arrange tour

Lutheran High School St. Charles 636-928-5100

Contact to arrange tour

