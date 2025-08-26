EAST ST. LOUIS — One lucky Illinois Lotto player is starting the week $14.6 million richer after matching all six numbers in the Monday, August 25, Lotto drawing. This is the largest Lotto jackpot won in 2025, surpassing a $10.4 million prize awarded on February 8.

The winning ticket was sold at Crown Mart, located at 306 E. Broadway in East Saint Louis, Illinois. The winning Lotto numbers were: 5-9-14-18-22-23.

“Our phone has been ringing off the hook with customers calling to congratulate us for selling the jackpot-winning Lotto ticket,” said Ed Hamed, store manager. “In my nine years managing this location, this is the biggest winning ticket we’ve ever sold. We are thrilled for the winner and couldn’t be more excited.”

For selling the winning ticket, Crown Mart will receive a bonus of $146,000, one percent of the prize amount.

When asked what he plans to do with the bonus, Hamed shared, “We’ll put it back into the business—remodel the inside and outside to make it more welcoming for our customers and hopefully attract new ones. And, of course, we’ll be surprising our staff with something special to thank them for their dedication and great service.”

Article continues after sponsor message

This latest jackpot run, which began on February 10, 2025, created a total of five Illinois Lotto millionaires.

Already this year, nearly 4.5 million winning Lotto game tickets have been sold, with total prizes amounting to more than $44.8 million for Illinois Lottery players.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

Lotto b-roll, available for use by the media, download here.

Playing the lottery should be a fun form of entertainment. Please remember to set a limit and stick to it. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play. Game odds available at IllinoisLottery.com.

More like this: