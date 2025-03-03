CHICAGO– The Illinois Lottery is once again partnering with the Illinois Council on Problem Gambling (ICPG) to support March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month in Illinois.

Held annually, Problem Gambling Awareness Month is a nationwide initiative that aims to raise public awareness of the availability of problem gambling prevention, treatment, and recovery services.

“At the Illinois Lottery, we are committed to encouraging responsible play every day," said Harold Mays, Director of the Illinois Lottery. “While most people gamble for entertainment, we understand that it can become a challenge for some. This month, we are focused on increasing awareness of the potential warning signs of problem gambling and ensuring people know where to turn for help.”

The Illinois Lottery’s 2025 Problem Gambling Awareness Month campaign, themed "Help and hope are here: Call 1-800-GAMBLER," seeks to foster greater awareness and empathy, break down barriers to treatment, and provide support for individuals and families impacted by gambling-related harm.

Article continues after sponsor message

"An estimated two million adults in the U.S. meet the criteria for severe problem gambling," said Dave Wohl, Executive Director of ICPG. "This month is a crucial time for stakeholders across the gaming industry to unite and reinforce the message that help is available. Through education, outreach, and support, we strive to empower individuals to make informed choices about their gambling behaviors and seek assistance when needed."

Throughout March, the Illinois Lottery will raise awareness about problem gambling across the state through radio spots, billboards, digital and social media, and direct outreach to players and lottery retailers. These efforts serve as a reminder that Illinois Lottery games are designed to be an enjoyable form of entertainment while supporting public education and other important causes in Illinois—and should always be played responsibly.

If gambling has become a problem for you or someone you know, call 1-800-GAMBLER for help. The helpline is a free, confidential 24-hour service that can connect callers to information, counseling, and support. Helpline staff are also available by live chat at AreYouReallyWinning.org or by texting "GAMB" to 833234. To learn more about responsible gaming, visit the Illinois Lottery Responsible Gaming page.

The Illinois Lottery is proud to be one of only nine U.S. lotteries certified to Level 4 by the World Lottery Association under its responsible gaming framework, underscoring its commitment to promoting safe and responsible play.

More like this: