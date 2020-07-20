CHICAGO - The Illinois Lottery announced today that it will reopen four of its five Lottery Claim Centers by appointment only starting July 27. The new appointment-only system for Illinois Lottery Claim Centers will help protect the health and safety of Lottery players and staff, while managing the volume of players visiting each center by strictly adhering to social distancing and the building capacity guidelines of each facility. No walk-ins will be allowed. Players can visit IllinoisLottery.com to make an appointment. To schedule a Claim Center appointment online, players will be required to submit the following information: Claim Center location First and last name Phone number Email address “We know that many players prefer the immediacy of claiming their prize in person. The new appointment system will allow those players to do that conveniently,” said Illinois Lottery Acting Director Harold Mays. Due to high demand, the appointment schedule is expected to fill quickly. Players still have the option to claim any prize less than $600 at a local lottery retailer; players can also mail-in any sized claim. “We’ve seen our mail-in program double its throughput since April, with thousands of players choosing it over waiting for an in-person visit. Many players have gotten their prize within 3-4 weeks of their claim being received. We strongly encourage players to try it,” said Mays. Instructions on how to claim a prize via mail can be found at IllinoisLottery.com/winning. The following Claim Centers will be open from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM by appointment only: Des Plaines - 9511 Harrison Street, Des Plaines, Illinois 60016 Fairview Heights - 15 Executive Drive, Fairview Heights, Illinois 62208 Rockford - 200 South Wyman, Rockford, Illinois 61101 Springfield (Illinois Lottery Headquarters) - Willard Ice Building Article continues after sponsor message (Dept. of Revenue) 101 West Jefferson Street, Springfield, Illinois 62702 The Illinois Lottery Claim Center in the James R. Thompson Center (JRTC) remains closed to the public at this time. To help ensure players enjoy a positive experience at the Claim Centers, the Lottery has released the following guidelines to its players: DO Come to the Claim Center alone, unless assistance is required Check in with security and Lottery staff, upon arrival Wait in a designated area until your appointment time Bring a mask and wear it at all times in the Claim Center Bring photo ID and proof of Social Security number Sign your winning ticket and bring it with you Bring a completed claim form and winner questionnaire, if possible Follow social distancing requirements. DON’T Go to the Claim Center without an appointment, no walk-ins are allowed Go to the Claim Center if you have already claimed your prize via mail. ### About the Illinois Lottery: Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $21 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like homelessness prevention, Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics, police memorial funds and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old. -- More like this: