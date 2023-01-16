CHICAGO - One lucky player in Maine won the massive $1.348 billion Mega Millions jackpot last night - the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

Across Illinois, lottery players waited in long lines to snatch up tickets and now many will be queuing up to claim their prizes.

Seven Illinois Lottery players are celebrating after winning big money from Friday night’s drawing.

One lucky player won $1 million after matching all five numbers to win the second top prize. The winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven, located at 847 N. Dodge Ave in Evanston, IL.

And an iLottery player matched four numbers plus added the game’s Megaplier feature to win $20,000, and five players matched four numbers and the Mega Ball to win $10,000 each.