Illinois Lottery Players Win Big In Mega Millions Draw
CHICAGO - One lucky player in Maine won the massive $1.348 billion Mega Millions jackpot last night - the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history.
Across Illinois, lottery players waited in long lines to snatch up tickets and now many will be queuing up to claim their prizes.
Seven Illinois Lottery players are celebrating after winning big money from Friday night’s drawing.
One lucky player won $1 million after matching all five numbers to win the second top prize. The winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven, located at 847 N. Dodge Ave in Evanston, IL.
And an iLottery player matched four numbers plus added the game’s Megaplier feature to win $20,000, and five players matched four numbers and the Mega Ball to win $10,000 each.
DRAW DATE
PRIZE AMOUNT
WINNING RETAILER
LOCATION
1/13/23
$1,00,000
7-Eleven
847 N. Dodge Ave.
Evanston, IL
1/13/23
$20,000
Illinois Lottery Website
1/13/23
$10,000
Casey’s General Store
294 E. Route 60
Vernon Hills, IL
1/13/23
$10,000
7-Eleven
4346 N. Kimball Ave.
Chicago, IL
1/13/23
$10,000
Circle K
255 N. Weber Rd.
Bolingbrook, IL
1/13/23
$10,000
Lenny’s Gas & Wash
15930 W. 159th St.
Homer Glen, IL
1/13/23
$10,000
Powmaro’s
2125 Ogden Ave.
Downers Grove, IL
The Mega Millions roll began on October 18, 2022, and in that time, more than 1.2 million winning tickets were sold and over $14 million in prizes were won by Illinois players.
Every single Mega Millions win is also a win for the retailers selling the winning tickets, as the retailers receive a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount.
Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.
Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night. Tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.
About the Illinois Lottery
Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit illinoisLottery.com.
