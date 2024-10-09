CHICAGO – Double double toil and trouble. An Illinois iLottery player doubled their Powerball prize by adding the game’s Power Play feature – and is now pocketing a cool $2 million.



The winning Powerball ticket was purchased online for the Monday, October 7 drawing and matched all five numbers in the drawing to win $1 million. Plus, the player added the Power Play feature, which doubled their prize – scoring a $2 million prize. The winning numbers were: 18-30-31-52-63.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

Article continues after sponsor message

So far in 2024, more than 2.3 million winning Powerball tickets have been bought by Illinois Lottery players, with prizes amounting to over $26.2 million.

The next Powerball drawing is tonight, with an estimated jackpot of $336 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Power Play feature for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Powerball drawings are conducted Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evenings at 9:59 PM CT. The jackpot for tomorrow night’s drawing is now a whopping $336 million.

More like this: