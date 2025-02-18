CHICAGO – With the weather feeling like -10° outside, an Illinois Lottery player skipped going to the store and purchased a Lotto ticket online instead – and won a cool $1 million.



The lucky player matched all six numbers in the Monday, Feb. 17 Lotto Million 1 drawing to score the $1 million prize. The winning numbers for the Lotto Million 1 drawing were: 8-16-20-25-42-46.

Already this year, more than 930,000 Lotto tickets have been sold, netting Illinois Lottery players more than $14.7 million in prizes.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The current Lotto jackpot is at $2.6 million.

As well as the regular drawing, Lotto offers two additional drawings: Lotto Million 1 and Lotto Million 2. These are additional opportunities for players to match six numbers to win a $1 million prize.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

