CHICAGO – The season of holiday celebrations has started, and the Illinois Lottery’s new holiday instant tickets are on sale across the state. From stocking stuffer to present topper, the festive scratch-offs give players a chance to win up to $1 million. This year, the Illinois Lottery is spreading more good cheer by offering a second-chance drawing on eligible tickets, with $1,500,000 available in prizes.

The holiday tickets cost between $1 and $20, with prizes ranging from $500 to $1 million. Each ticket offers a unique look and playing experience at five different price points:

“We are pleased to be a part of holiday gift-giving traditions across Illinois every year,” Illinois Lottery Acting Director Harold Mays said. “Our instant tickets are a great gift-giving alternative.”

Article continues after sponsor message

To make getting that perfect gift even easier, the Illinois Lottery’s holiday-themed advertising spots feature a variety of ways Illinoisans can surprise their friends, co-workers and loved ones with holiday instant tickets this year.

Eligible non-winning tickets can be entered into the Holiday 2nd Chance promotion at illinoislottery.com. The cost of the ticket determines the number of entries that can be submitted. For example, at $5 per Merry Money ticket, there are five second-chance entries allowed. The entry deadline is Friday, January 3, and winners will be drawn Thursday, January 9.

All five holiday instant tickets are available for purchase at the more than 7,200 lottery retailers across the state.

Tickets also are available from the Illinois Lottery’s holiday #SurpriseTruck, which will be making stops at holiday markets and malls throughout Illinois in December. With the on-site purchase of an instant ticket at the holiday #SurpriseTruck, the Lottery also will wrap and decorate a gift (one gift wrapper instant ticket purchased). To find out where holiday #SurpriseTruck will be next, visit illinoislottery.com/useful-information/events.

The Illinois Lottery reminds players that instant tickets are not an appropriate gift for minors, as players must be 18 years or older to play. The Lottery supports the National Council on Problem Gambling’s Holiday Lottery Responsible Gambling Campaign because early gambling experiences are a risk factor for gambling problems later in life. Be Smart, Play Smart and gift smart this holiday season.

More like this: