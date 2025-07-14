CHICAGO - The Illinois Lottery is proud to join lotteries across North America in celebrating Lottery Week, taking place July 14–18, 2025. This annual event shines a spotlight on the positive impact lottery proceeds have on communities—from funding public education to supporting small businesses, boosting local economies, and investing in charitable causes.

As a thank you to players, the Illinois Lottery is partnering with over 40 radio stations statewide to give listeners a chance to win a bundle of Instant Tickets—one of which could win up to $2 million.

“For over 50 years, the Illinois Lottery has proudly supported communities throughout the State—most notably through funding for K-12 public education,” said Harold Mays, Director of the Illinois Lottery. “Lottery Week is a time to celebrate the players, retailers, and partners who make our mission possible and help deliver winning moments across Illinois every day.”

When people play the Illinois Lottery, they’re helping fund a brighter future for the State. Approximately 99% of all lottery proceeds go directly to the Common School Fund, which supports K-12 education funding in Illinois. Additional proceeds from specialty scratch ticket help advance causes, including the following:

Alzheimer’s support programs

Breast cancer research and support services

Homelessness prevention and assistance programs

Multiple Sclerosis research

Special Olympics Illinois athletes

The United Negro College Fund scholarships

Veterans’ support programs

Since 1985, the Illinois Lottery has contributed more than $25 billion in revenue to educational funding and other good causes statewide.

The lottery supports a robust network of nearly 7,000 retail partners across Illinois, helping drive local economic growth. In fiscal year 2025 alone, retailers earned an estimated $172 million in commissions and bonuses, while players won approximately $2.6 billion in prizes—including over 90 prizes of $1 million or more.

For more on how the Illinois Lottery is celebrating Lottery Week, visit Facebook.com/IllinoisLottery and follow along on Instagram at @illinoislottery.

