CHICAGO – As part of today’s National Plan For Vacation Day, the Illinois Lottery is reminding players of the opportunity to win an estimated $394 million jackpot in tomorrow’s Powerball drawing – the highest Powerball jackpot since last June.

“A recent Illinois Lottery poll indicated that more than half of Illinoisans would take a vacation if they won at least $1 million playing the Lottery,” said Acting Lottery Director Harold Mays. “As people across the country are planning their vacations, we remind them that Powerball is rolling and playing the Illinois Lottery gives you a chance to dream big.”

If you hit your numbers with the Powerball draw on Wednesday and took the $274.6 million cash option, you could do more than just take a dream vacation or two. A lucky winner could:

Buy three private islands in the Bahamas – at about $70 million each, the winner could purchase one for a few family members too.1

Take an around-the-world cruise every year for the rest of their life – at around $70,000 per voyage, the winner and a group of explorers could set sail on a luxury cruise for years on end.2

Live like a king or queen in a European castle – a fortress on the French Riviera will run a lucky winner around $15 million – leaving enough left over to buy a few other estates around Europe for friends.3

Travel across Europe on the modern-day Orient Express – at around $5,000 for each trip, a winner could see Europe in style and pay for everyone in Normal, Illinois’ more than 54,000 residents to take the journey too.4

Stay in the most expensive hotel room in the U.S. for more than a decade – for $100,000 per night, the winner could hang out at a deluxe Las Vegas suite for seven years.5

The winning numbers from Saturday’s Powerball drawing were 02, 09, 17, 36 and 67, and the Powerball number was 18. While there was no jackpot winner in Saturday evening’s drawing, Illinois Lottery players won 47,700 prizes, ranging from $4 to $50,000. In all, players won more than $397,300 in Illinois.

Illinois residents 18 and older can purchase Powerball and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers any Illinois adult the chance to purchase lottery tickets on their smartphone. Players can also purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at more than 7,200 retailers statewide.

