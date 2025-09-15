METRO EAST ST. LOUIS – Governor JB Pritzker has signed Illinois House Bill 1910, a measure amending the Illinois Local Library Act to help combat the state’s opioid epidemic.

Beginning January 1, 2026, all public libraries will be required to keep an opioid antagonist — such as naloxone (NARCAN®) — available at all times. The law also requires that libraries take reasonable steps to have at least one trained person present during operating hours who can recognize an opioid overdose and administer the medication.

Under the Illinois Good Samaritan Act , library personnel who administer naloxone in good faith are protected from liability, helping ensure they can respond without hesitation during an emergency.

To help libraries meet these requirements, Chestnut Health Systems™ offers free naloxone (NARCAN®) resources and training where attendees will:

Learn about the opioid epidemic

Learn when and why to administer naloxone

Learn how to administer naloxone

Through grant funding provided from the U.S. DHHS, SAMHSA, and the Mental Health Boards of Madison and St. Clair Counties, Chestnut has been a long-standing leader in opioid overdose prevention across Illinois, distributing naloxone kits and providing free training to schools, law enforcement, social service agencies, and community organizations. Making these resources available to public libraries builds on the mission to save lives and strengthen community safety.

Public libraries in Bond, Calhoun, Effingham, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, McLean, Montgomery, Shelby, and St. Clair counties are eligible to receive this training.

Chestnut has begun scheduling training with libraries, including the Greenville Public Library, with training in September. “We appreciate Chestnut offering to train us on how to recognize the signs of opioid overdose and how to administer NARCAN®,” said Jo Keillor, Director of Greenville Public Library. “This training will ensure that our staff is prepared to help prevent opioid overdose deaths.”

“Libraries are more than places for books — they are safe and trusted spaces for the entire community,” said Marianne Drainer, Community Health Specialist, Chestnut. “By ensuring naloxone is available and staff are trained to use it, we can give libraries the tools to act quickly and potentially save a life.”

Libraries can contact narcan@chestnut.org for more information, to receive free NARCAN®, or to schedule a free training. Free training is also available to other groups and individuals. To learn more or to schedule a training, please visit chestnut.org/narcan .

Chestnut Health Systems is a not-for-profit organization that has cared since 1973 for the most vulnerable in our communities. Chestnut provides substance use prevention, treatment, and recovery; mental health treatment; primary care; dental care; and housing and supportive services. It is a leader in behavioral health-related research through its Lighthouse Institute. More at www.chestnut.org .

