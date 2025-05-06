SPRINGFIELD - Several elected officials and Illinois organizations have released statements in response to U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (IL-09) recently announcing her decision not to seek re-election.

Statement from Governor Pritzker on Congresswoman Schakowsky's Retirement

Today, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker released a statement following Congresswoman Schakowsky's retirement announcement:

"Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky has been a fearless trailblazer and a tireless fighter for Illinois. Because of Jan's leadership in Washington, working families from Illinois have had one of the strongest, reliable voices fighting for them. Jan has championed historic legislation on health care, women’s rights, gun safety, and more to support working families. MK and I are deeply grateful for her decades of service, and we wish Jan and Bob a joyful and well-deserved retirement."

Rep. Kelly on Rep. Schakowsky’s Retirement, Decades of Public Service

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (IL-02) released the following statement thanking U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (IL-09) on her years of public service:

“For over 25 years, Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky has been a powerful advocate for her constituents and the people of Illinois. I’m incredibly grateful for her partnership in the Illinois Delegation and the Energy and Commerce Committee as we’ve fought together for access to high-quality healthcare.

“Congresswoman Schakowsky’s legacy, including her leadership in passing the Affordable Care Act, will continue to improve American lives. I wish her and her family all the best in a well-earned retirement.”

Illinois Democrats’ Statement on Congresswoman Schakowsky Not Seeking Reelection Next Year

Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Lisa Hernandez released the following statement in reaction to long-time U.S. Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (IL-09) announcing today that she won’t be seeking reelection next year:

"Few have fought harder, or more fearlessly, for Illinois families than Representative Jan Schakowsky. From expanding access to health care and championing consumer protections to standing up for seniors, workers, and women, Congresswoman Schakowsky has been a relentless advocate for justice and progress. Her leadership helped shape the Democratic Party of Illinois, and her legacy will continue to guide us. The Democratic Party of Illinois is focused on protecting the progress she helped build, and will organize, mobilize, and fight to keep her seat blue."

Article continues after sponsor message

Illinois Federation of Teachers Statement on Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky's Announcment to Not Seek Re-election

llinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) President Dan Montgomery issued the following statement after Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky announced that she will not seek re-election.

"Throughout her career, Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky has been a tireless champion for public school educators, public employees, and working families. A former elementary school teacher and proud union member of UNITE-HERE, she has always understood the value of public service and collective power.

“She was a powerful force in the fight against school vouchers. When the IFT and advocacy groups pushed lawmakers not to renew the Invest in Kids voucher program, Congresswoman Schakowsky organized members of the congressional delegation to oppose it, playing a critical role in our shared victory.

“Congresswoman Schakowsky’s deep commitment to labor and progressive causes is reflected in her continued involvement with organizations that IFT proudly partners with. She serves on the policy council of Citizen Action Illinois and helped found the Illinois State Council of Senior Citizens, which later became the Illinois Alliance of Retired Americans (IARA). Her long-standing coalition work continues to unite labor, education, and retiree rights advocates.

“During her time in Congress, Congresswoman Schakowsky has fiercely advocated for women, children, seniors, and vulnerable communities. Her legacy includes advancing access to health care, protecting reproductive freedom, and defending workers’ rights.

“I’m proud to call Congresswoman Schakowsky not only my representative, but also a friend. It’s a privilege to be represented by one of the most courageous, principled, and effective leaders in Congress.

“On behalf of the more than 103,000 members of the IFT, we are deeply grateful for Congresswoman Schakowsky’s decades of principled leadership. Her presence in Congress will be sorely missed, but her impact will continue to inspire future generations.”

Illinois AFL-CIO Statement on Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky's Retirement

The daughter of immigrant parents, Jan Schakowsky is the product of America's promise. After obtaining a degree in elementary education from the University of Illinois, she dedicated her life to helping others, first as the program director for Illinois Public Action, and then as the Illinois State Council of Senior Citizens Executive Director. Recognizing that she could do more, Jan stepped up, ran for public office, and won. And she kept winning.

A lifelong union member who organized and fought for consumer, senior, and labor rights, Jan was elected to the Illinois General Assembly and then to Congress. Throughout her career in public service, Jan never once abandoned working families, as her nearly 100 percent labor voting record over 35 years in office proves.

We owe her our gratitude, and while all working people in Illinois will miss her fearless advocacy in Congress, we bid Jan and her family a wonderful retirement.

More like this: