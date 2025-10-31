SPRINGFIELD – The Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act (SB25 HA5) passed with a vote on the Senate floor today and now awaits the Governor’s signature.

Statement from Governor Pritzker on the Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act

Today, Gov. Pritzker released the following statement on the Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act:

“For far too long, private grid operators have been hiking up rates that are making it harder for Illinois families to pay their utility bills. At the same time, the Trump Administration has been blocking the ability to bring lower-cost energy options online. Illinois is taking action to address these concerns and has passed the Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act – an important step that will help lower utility bills and make our electrical grid stronger.

“This legislation takes two routes toward affordability. First, it will accelerate clean energy projects with new grid-scale batteries and other clean energy technology to increase the available electricity supply. Second, it will require utility companies to help their consumers to lower their utility bills and access energy efficient resources. This bill will build upon the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, positioning Illinois to keep growing our clean energy economy and creating good-paying jobs in communities across the state.

“Illinois is leading an ambitious clean energy effort that will make our electrical grid more resilient, power our economy, and make energy more affordable for everyone. I am grateful for working with the Illinois General Assembly and I look forward to signing this bill into law and help Illinoisans keep costs lower and keep the lights on.”

Senator Harriss Reacts to “Energy Omnibus Bill” Passage

State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) issued a statement expressing concerns from the newly passed “Energy Omnibus Bill”:

“Illinois’ energy policies are hurting families and small businesses. Closing reliable power plants and importing electricity, a market we once led, has driven up costs for everyone. This new bill makes things worse. It removes rate caps that protect consumers, limits local control over energy projects and property line setbacks, and risks billions of taxpayer dollars on unproven technologies that cannot keep the lights on. Once again, Illinois ratepayers will pay higher bills while special interest groups benefit at the expense of our residents.”

Illinois Environmental Council Applauds Passage of Next-Generation Climate Policy

Today, after passage in the State House yesterday, the Illinois State Senate passed the Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act (SB25), which accelerates Illinois’ clean energy progress and gives consumers tools to save money on their energy bills. In response, Illinois Environmental Council Chief Executive Officer Jen Walling released the following statement:

“The passage of the Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act marks the biggest climate action by any state since the Trump administration rolled back the federal Inflation Reduction Act, and further cements Illinois’ legacy as a national leader on climate. While Trump and his cronies in the federal government dismantle climate- and cost-saving policies, Illinois is stepping up to fill the gap.

“The CRGA Act doubles the investment we made in renewable energy in the 2021 Climate and Equitable Jobs Act while also investing in new programs like battery storage that meet the urgency of the current moment. With constant attacks from the federal government on clean energy progress and new challenges as a result of the influx of energy-intensive data centers, Illinois is taking decisive action with the CRGA Act to expand our clean energy workforce, increase access to cost-saving clean energy, and ensure our power grid is resilient for generations to come.

“The Illinois Environmental Council is proud of the work Illinois’ environmental community has done to make today’s victory possible. This year alone, we came together for three Climate Action lobby days at the State Capitol to fight for critical climate policies like CRGA, mobilized constituents to contact their lawmakers about CRGA thousands of times, and worked closely with environmental champions in the General Assembly to get this bill across the finish line. Together, we have proven for the third time that we can stand up to fossil fuel interests and big utilities – and win.”

