JACKSONVILLE – Convicted former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan was sentenced to 7.5 years in federal prison and a $2.5 million fine as his public corruption case came to a conclusion on Friday, June 13.

U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey ruled that Madigan lied repeatedly and willfully on the witness stand when he testified in his own defense. Madigan is due to report to the Federal Bureau of Prisons on October 13, pending an appeal.

In February, Madigan was found guilty in federal court on 10 felony counts that centered on bribery, bribery conspiracy, and wire fraud.

State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Murrayville) urged the 57 current state legislators that accepted campaign funds from Madigan to donate the tainted money to charity.

“As Speaker of the House, Mike Madigan directed a decade-long criminal enterprise that shook down an Illinois utility company for jobs and cash for his friends and allies, in return for favorable treatment from Madigan in the legislature. Madigan’s trial revealed that he was more interested in making money for himself and his political cronies than he was in serving the people of Illinois. Federal prosecutors called his criminal enterprise the ‘Make Mike Madigan Money Plan.’ Justice has finally been served and Mr. Madigan will be going to prison for what will likely be the rest of his life.

“However, there are currently 57 members of the Illinois General Assembly who benefitted from Madigan’s massive campaign stockpile, who used his dirty money to get themselves elected to office. I am calling for these legislators to donate their Madigan money to charity and rid themselves of the taint of Madigan’s corruption once and for all.”

