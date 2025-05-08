SPRINGFIELD — Today, the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board (ILETSB) announced the approval of military reciprocity for service members transitioning into civilian law enforcement careers. Illinois joins 18 other states in supporting veterans and active-duty service members by recognizing military training and experience in the law enforcement certification process.

This announcement comes during Military Appreciation Month, supporting those who wish to continue to serve their communities after active duty by creating a streamlined process for individuals with military experience to pursue careers in civilian law enforcement.

“Today's announcement honors the commitment of our service members by opening a clear path into law enforcement careers across Illinois,” said Keith Calloway, Executive Director of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. “This is about honoring their experience while meeting our state's workforce needs in a responsible and impactful way.”

The new policy marks a significant change as military police were previously ineligible for certification reciprocity, requiring them to complete the full 640-hour Basic Law Enforcement Academy regardless of their extensive Department of Defense training and operational experience. Now, eligible veterans will be able to request a certification waiver just as applicants from other states and federal agencies currently can.

“This progressive approach by Illinois serves as a beacon for other states,” said Colonel Phillip Warren, Assistant Commandant, U.S. Army Military Police School. “By recognizing the training of military police, Illinois not only honors the service of our soldiers, but also addresses the pressing need for qualified law enforcement officers within the state.”

This policy is the result of months of collaboration between ILETSB, military leadership, and state partners, with the goal of easing the transition to civilian service roles and strengthening recruitment pipelines for law enforcement agencies statewide. During a critical period of staffing challenges nationwide, this change expands the state’s recruitment pool to encourage individuals with relevant experience and a history of public service to continue their careers in a leading veteran-friendly state.

“Our Illinois Army National Guard Military Police and Air National Guard Security Forces personnel spend a lot of time training and learning law enforcement techniques in our ranks. This program expands the number of military occupational specialties that can translate into civilian careers,” said Major General Rodney Boyd, the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard. “Illinois National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are great employees who perform well under pressure, possess great integrity, and are professional in everything they do.”

The new pathway is now active and available for eligible veterans. To become certified, applicants must meet specific requirements after being granted the waiver request, including:

Successful completion of the Illinois Law for Police Course which includes instruction on Illinois specific law, policies, and procedures

A two-day in-person Sexual Assault Investigation course

A 40-hour Mandatory Firearms Course with Use of Force instruction and training

Passing the Illinois Certification Exam

Any additional training deemed necessary by ILETSB

