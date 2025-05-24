MASCOUTAH – The Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) and Special Olympics Illinois are excited to announce the inaugural Southern Plane Pull competition fundraiser that will take place at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport on Saturday, May 31. The challenge pits men and women against machine in a tug-of-war style contest to test their strength against a 22-ton GoJet airplane. Teams of 10 will compete by attempting to pull a 44,000-pound aircraft the distance of 12 feet in the shortest amount of time. To enter the competition, teams must raise a minimum of $500, with funds benefitting Special Olympics Illinois.

The event will kick off with an Opening Ceremony at 9:30 a.m., followed by the first team pull at 10:00 a.m. Festivities will take place at the AMVATS Hangar on the airport grounds, located at 8885 AMVATS Drive. The Plane Pull contest will feature various divisions, including law enforcement, public safety, corporate and community teams, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and friendly competition.

“We are excited to host the inaugural Southern Plane Pull which will surely be an impressive event. We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support of the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run, MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, St. Clair County and GoJet Airlines,” said Pete Beale-DelVecchio, President and CEO, Special Olympics Illinois. “This event fuels our mission with critical funds to help ensure the Special Olympics Illinois athletes are given the opportunity to achieve their personal best.”

The Illinois Plane Pull is a signature fundraiser for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois with this being its first year hosted at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. All proceeds from the event will go directly to support the mission of Special Olympics Illinois; to provide individuals with intellectual disabilities year-round sports training and Olympic-style competition, as well as health education and leadership development.

Providing these opportunities allows Special Olympics Illinois athletes to demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. Special Olympics Illinois has the vision to shape a culture where people with and without intellectual disabilities are fully integrated into the community.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are proud to host the first-ever Southern Plane Pull at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, bringing a powerful mix of aviation, teamwork and community spirit to our facility,” said Darren James, Director of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. “This event not only marks a historic moment for our airport but also amplifies the inspiring mission of the Law Enforcement Torch Run and its support of Special Olympics Illinois athletes. It’s an honor to be the launchpad for such a meaningful cause.”

GoJet Airlines, St. Clair County and MidAmerica St. Louis Airport are the Presenting Sponsors of the 2025 Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run Southern Plane Pull.

Other sponsors include Gold Sponsor OST Rental; Silver Sponsors Holland Construction Services and First Community Credit Union; and Bronze Sponsor Republic Parking.

For more information on how to register a team, donate or volunteer, visit https://illinoisplanepull.com/.

About Special Olympics Illinois

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit sports organization offering year-round training and competition in 18 sports to a community of more than 60,000 traditional athletes, Young Athletes, Unified partners, coaches, volunteers, and more. It strives to be a global leader in shaping a culture where people with and without intellectual disabilities are fully integrated into the community by providing year-round opportunities in competitive sports, health education, leadership and personal development.

If you are interested in being a part of Special Olympics Illinois and its vision, contact your local region, call 800-394-0562 or visit our website at www.soill.org. Follow Special Olympics Illinois on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter.

More like this: