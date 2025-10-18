SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board (ILETSB) today announced the opening of the application period for the Fiscal Year 2026 (FY26) Law Enforcement Camera Grant. This grant provides over $56 million in state funding available to equip police agencies across Illinois with essential video technology.

This program is crucial for assisting local agencies in meeting accountability and transparency goals while providing officers with modern tools for evidence collection and training. Individual awards through this opportunity can be up to $3 million.

The Law Enforcement Camera Grant program is designed to support comprehensive implementation and ongoing use of law enforcement video systems.

Funds may be used for:

Officer-worn body cameras s and associated technology

In-car video cameras for law enforcement vehicles

Data storage and licensing costs directly related to officer-worn cameras

Training for law enforcement personnel on the proper operation of the camera systems.

The program offers flexible funding options, including reimbursements, advance payments, and working capital advances for purchases. It also covers pre-award costs dating back to July 1, 2025.

Article continues after sponsor message

The grant is open to police agencies in municipalities, counties, park districts, public universities, and all units of local government in Illinois. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, December 31 at 5 p.m.

Eligible agencies are encouraged to review the full Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) documents and submit their applications through the AmpliFund portal before the mandatory deadline.

Key application details:

Deadline: Wednesday, December 31 at 5 p.m.

Full details are available online: https://il.amplifund.com/Public/Opportunities/Details/4767dc8e-c1af-4b2a-b1df- 0d8a5e400861.

General grant resources are available on the ILETSB website at https://www.ptb.illinois.gov/resources/grant-information/.

About ILETSB

The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board is the state agency mandated to promote and maintain a high level of professional standards for law enforcement, correctional, and court security officers. Its purpose is to promote and protect citizen health, safety, and welfare by assisting municipalities, counties, special districts, universities, colleges, and other local governmental agencies of this state in their efforts to upgrade and maintain a high level of training and standards for law enforcement personnel.

More like this: