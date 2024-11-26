ALTON - Summer American Legion baseball will take centerstage at Alton’s Lloyd Hopkins Field July 24-27, 2025.

The Illinois Junior Legion Baseball State Championship will be held in Alton showcasing six of the state’s best junior legion baseball teams in an exciting playoff series. The games will be held at the home field of Alton’s Prospect League Team, the Alton River Dragons.

"We are thrilled to partner with the City of Alton and the Alton River Dragons to host the Illinois Junior Legion Baseball State Championships next July. Events like this are an excellent investment for Alton, as they bring teams from across the state, along with their families and supporters. These visitors will stay in our hotels, dine at our local restaurants, and shop in our businesses, all contributing to increased tax revenues for the city," said Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau.

“I would like to give a big thank you to the River Dragons for giving us the opportunity to host the Junior Legion state championship on Lloyd Hopkins field at Gordon Moore park. We are proud to call Lloyd Hopkins our home and our looking forward to showcasing it next summer. Alton post 126 baseball has won the junior legion state tournament the last 2 years in a row and are looking to winning it again on their home field,” Doug Booten, of Alton Post 126 said.

"The Alton River Dragons are thrilled to welcome the Illinois Junior Legion Baseball Championships to Alton and Lloyd Hopkins Field. We are excited to showcase not only our amazing ballpark but also the fantastic City of Alton and the Surrounding areas. Thanks to Doug Booten for partnering on us with this fantastic event, we can't wait,” said Steve Marso of the Alton River Dragons.

