SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Joining Forces (IJF) Board of Directors announced today that Mr. Andrew Dillon will serve as interim Executive Director of the Foundation. Mr. Dillon replaces Mr. Kenneth Barber who will serve with the Foundation in a consulting capacity during the transition period.

In addition to serving as the interim Executive Director, Mr. Dillon serves as a Colonel in the US Army Reserves at Fort Sheridan, IL. He has been mobilized multiple times for the Global War on Terrorism and has deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and recently served in Saudi Arabia as an advisor. He assumes the role of the IJF Interim Executive Director effective immediately. He is charged with day-to-day operational leadership of IJF, which is a statewide, public-private network of military and veteran serving organizations that collaborate in person and online to help service members, veterans, and their families navigate the “sea of goodwill.”

“We are delighted to have Drew Dillon stepping up as interim IJF Executive Director,” said Tom Miller, Chair, IJF Board of Directors. The IJF Board will establish a search committee to identify a permanent Executive Director replacement.

ABOUT ILLINOIS JOINING FORCES

The Illinois Joining Forces mission is to establish, maintain and nurture a state-wide public and private organizational network that will identify, collaborate, and marshal available resources, services and supports to create efficient access and delivery of these programs for Illinois’ military and veteran communities.

