SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has set June 13 through 16 as Illinois free fishing days for 2025. During these four days, anglers can fish without purchasing a fishing license, salmon stamp or inland trout stamp in Illinois. The goal is for non-anglers to discover or rediscover the fun of fishing and to introduce children to the activity.

Groups and organizations that need fishing equipment and educational materials can complete the online form and IDNR will furnish materials while supplies last.

Article continues after sponsor message

Outside of the free fishing days, Illinois requires anyone over the age of 16 to have a fishing license to fish. Exclusions apply to active-duty military and people with disabilities. Standard fishing licenses can be purchased for $15 at vendors throughout Illinois or online. Learn more about fishing in Illinois at ifishillinois.org.

About IDNR

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 100 years of conservation and service to the people of Illinois throughout 2025. The department was established July 1, 1925, as the Illinois Department of Conservation, bringing under one umbrella oversight of fish and game, forestry, public works, and lakes.

Today, IDNR’s work encompasses management of about 400 sites across Illinois, including state parks and historic sites; wildlife, fisheries, forestry, and natural heritage; Lake Michigan water allocation and coastal management; conservation police; mines and minerals; oil and gas; issuance of licenses, permits, and numerous grants; the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta; and the Illinois State Museum. Visit https://dnr.illinois.gov for more information.

More like this: