CHICAGO – The Illinois Housing Development Authority’s Homeownership Department (IHDA Mortgage) is proud to announce the recipients of its “2024 Lender and Loan Officer Awards.” These awards recognize the banks, mortgage lenders, credit unions, and loan officers who assisted the most homebuyers utilizing IHDA Mortgage programs over the past year. With more than 160 lenders currently partnered with IHDA Mortgage across Illinois, the lender awards recognize the institutions and individuals who excelled in serving low- to moderate-income homebuyers.

“Affordable homeownership isn’t just about family stability. It’s about building strong communities and a competitive economy that offers opportunities for all Illinoisans,” IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust said. “Our lending partners play a key role in this work, ensuring homebuyers in every community across the state have direct access to IHDA’s housing counseling, mortgage financing, and down payment assistance programs. Our top lenders went above and beyond in 2024, and we are proud to recognize their commitment to making the dream of homeownership a reality for families throughout Illinois.”

In 2024, IHDA Mortgage originated $970 million in first mortgages and provided $37.9 million in down payment assistance, helping a total of 5,116 individuals and families. Of this group, 87 percent were first-time homebuyers, highlighting IHDA Mortgage’s effectiveness in making homeownership accessible and helping create generational wealth and housing stability throughout Illinois.

IHDA Mortgage could not have achieved this success without its lending partners. Neighborhood Loans won Top Lender Statewide from IHDA Mortgage, assisting 555 homebuyers in Illinois. Of this number, 533 were in the Chicagoland area, securing them the Top Regional Lender for Chicagoland as well. Neighborhood Loans accounted for more than 10 percent of IHDA Mortgage’s 2024 production. Additional IHDA Mortgage Lender Award winners include:

Northwest Illinois Region – GreenState Credit Union;

Central Illinois Region – Flat Branch Home Loans; and

Southern Illinois Region – New American Funding

“While IHDA Mortgage may provide the mortgage financing and down payment assistance, we would not have the impact we do without our network of mortgage lenders and loan officers. They are among the best in the business focusing on the needs of their local communities,” said Tara Pavlik, Managing Director of IHDA’s Homeownership Department. “Supporting affordable housing is no easy task; therefore, we want to shine a light on the organizations and individuals who go above and beyond to help homebuyers in Illinois.”

Article continues after sponsor message

A bank, mortgage lender, or credit union is only as strong as the staff they have working day and night to help their clients. The top performing loan officer who received the 2024 Loan Officer Award for Illinois’ is Saul Pinela from Neighborhood Loans. He assisted 82 of the previously mentioned 555 homebuyers. Additional 2024 IHDA Mortgage Loan Officer Award winners include:

Northwest Illinois Region – Diego Ramos, Fairway Independent Mortgage Company;

Central Illinois Region – Bobby Brown, Flat Branch Home Loans; and

Southern Illinois Region – Jody Talick, New American Funding.

In recognition of their efforts, the IHDA Mortgage team will be traveling to every region to deliver their awards and congratulate the recipients. To view the full list of the 2024 Lender and Loan Officer Award winners, please visit IHDA Mortgage's website at https://www.ihdamortgage.org/awards.

Mortgage lenders, banks, and credit unions who would like to offer IHDA Mortgage programs should visit IHDA Mortgage for information on how to become a partner.

Individuals looking to buy a new home with assistance from IHDA Mortgage can click here to find an IHDA Mortgage partner in your area.

About the Illinois Housing Development Authority

IHDA is a self-supporting and mission-driven state agency dedicated to financing the creation and preservation of affordable housing in Illinois. IHDA offers affordable mortgages and down payment assistance for homebuyers, provides financing for the development of affordable rental housing, and manages a variety of assistance programs to create communities where all Illinoisans can live, work, and thrive. Since it was established in 1967, IHDA has delivered more than $27.8 billion in state, federal, and leveraged financing to make possible the purchase, development, or rehabilitation of more than 327,000 homes and apartments for low- and middle-income households. For more information on IHDA programs, visit www.ihda.org.

More like this: